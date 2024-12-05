NYPD releases new photos of ‘person of interest’ in UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting 

By Jack Phillips

Contributing Writer

Police released new photos of an individual wanted for questioning in the shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City on Wednesday, as police still hunt for the shooter.

The New York City Police Department on Thursday released photos showing what it described as a “person of interest wanted for questioning” in the shooting in Midtown Manhattan that left Thompson dead.

The person, who appears to be male, is seen without a mask and smiling. It’s not clear where the photos were captured.

“All indications are that it was a premediated, targeted attack,” the NYPD said in an X post, reiterating a previous statement made by Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch about the shooting.

The NYPD said that anyone who can provide information leading to an arrest and conviction can receive a $10,000 reward, asking the public to contact Crime Stoppers with any information.

Other than the post on X, the NYPD has not provided any official updates on its manhunt since Wednesday’s news conference with Tisch, including a name or motive in the case.

Photos and video footage released Wednesday show a male suspect, wearing a hooded jacket, approaching Thompson from behind near a Midtown Hilton hotel before he fired multiple shots. The suspect appeared to have a noise suppressor, or silencer, attached to his handgun, and he also appeared to rack the pistol’s slide multiple times.

The photos and video footage, however, do not show the individual’s face due to the camera angle. Another set of photos shows the person wearing what appears to be a dark ski mask.

In the incident, Thompson was approaching the Hilton for a UnitedHealth Group annual shareholder meeting. In the news conference, Tisch said that the suspect was waiting for Thompson for several minutes before firing at him and allowed several bystanders to pass by him.

After the shooting, the suspect fled on foot before getting on an electric bike, officials said on Wednesday. He was last seen approaching Central Park’s Center Drive, they said.

Unconfirmed media reports, citing anonymous police sources, claimed that messages were scrawled on bullets or shell casings that were left behind at the scene of the crime. Those reports, which emerged Thursday, could not be independently verified.

UnitedHealth is the largest U.S. health insurer, providing benefits to tens of millions of Americans. Thompson, a father of two, had been the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group, since April 2021.

The company has been grappling with the fallout from a massive data hack of its Change Healthcare unit that provides technology for U.S. health care providers, disrupting medical care for patients and reimbursement to doctors for months.

Thompson had worked at UnitedHealth since 2004 in several divisions, according to a biography later removed from the company’s website.

“Our hearts go out to Brian’s family and all who were close to him,” the health insurance giant said in a statement released on its website, also confirming his death. The corporation said it is working with the NYPD and other law enforcement officials in the case.

In Maple Grove, Minnesota, where Thompson lived, police administrator Theresa Keehn said that there were no reports of threats against him. However, there was one reported incident of “suspicious activity” at his home in June 2018, she said.

Reuters contributed to this report.