Pilar Schiavo | Looking Forward to the New Year

With two weeks remaining in 2024, it’s time to reflect upon our work and look forward to the coming year. We have done such great work together this year, so thinking about building on this work in 2025 has me energized and inspired. And with a major election behind us, there is a lot of opportunity to bring our community together in an effort to make progress for all families, regardless of political affiliation.

In the end, I know from talking to people across the district that there is so much more that we have in common than what divides us. It is these conversations that inform my reflections for the new year.

What we’re building upon in 2025:

Growing the $1.3 million we already put back in people’s pockets.

The past two years, we have helped families throughout the district navigate the bureaucracy in Sacramento, resulting in more than $1.3 million back in people’s pockets. Doing this work is some of the most rewarding — these are often funds that people would not be able to access on their own, simply due to overcomplicated agency systems that they either don’t have the time or ability to navigate on their own. As people continue to struggle to afford the basics, ensuring they can access the money owed to them has a huge impact. That’s why in 2025 and moving forward, we will continue to do this work and connect the dots for folks whose lives can be changed by having this money back in their pockets. Some of the departments we can help you with include: Employment Development Department for unemployment and family leave claims, Department of Motor Vehicles for fees and penalties, Franchise Tax Board for state tax issues, and more, so please contact our office if you need similar assistance.

Adding to the $95 million in funds delivered to Assembly District 40.

Since taking office, we secured nearly $95 million for our community, an historic investment. These funds are creating local jobs, making our schools and communities safer, creating housing that’s affordable, and so much more. In 2025, I will fight for additional community investments, so families can thrive and organizations doing the work to help those most in need have the resources they need.

Making housing more affordable.

The cost of housing is outrageous. So many families who moved to the Santa Clarita and San Fernando Valleys to buy homes and raise their families now have grown children who cannot afford to live here. Housing costs should not bankrupt families, or put so many under such undue stress. We’ve successfully gotten five housing bills signed into law to help remove red tape and get housing we can afford built as quickly as possible. In 2025, I will continue to look at ways — through legislation and other avenues — to reduce the cost of housing and make sure people can keep their families together in the communities in which they have roots and support.

Creating safe communities.

As a member of the Select Committee on Retail Theft, and someone who has co-authored legislation to combat our fentanyl crisis, community safety will continue to be a top priority in 2025. In fact, that’s why we closed out the year by hosting a community conversation on retail theft, bringing together the chair of the Select Committee on Retail Theft, small business owners, chambers of commerce, law enforcement, and more, to continue to hear from those most impacted about the roadblocks and challenges they face, and take that information into 2025 to build upon the progress we’ve made thus far.

Ensuring those impacted by Chiquita Canyon Landfill get the support they need.

The fire at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill has created a public health disaster in the Val Verde, Castaic and Santa Clarita communities. Since my top priority is protecting public health, I will continue to relentlessly advocate for these families in 2025. Hundreds have reported serious health impacts, including heart palpitations, bloody noses, labored breathing, and even tremors and a possible cancer cluster. It is beyond time that these families have the support they need, which is why my first action when getting sworn into office this year was introducing two pieces of legislation for the 2025 legislative session to support this community. The first bill would make any compensation received by residents from Chiquita Canyon Landfill exempt from state taxes and excluded from counting against those who qualify for state assistance. The second bill seeks funding to assist residents with short- or long-term relocation expenses. In addition to these bills, we will continue to amplify the voices of the community and bring together local, state and federal lawmakers and state agencies to ensure everyone who has the power to make a positive impact is working together.

These are just some of our goals and priorities for the new year, but hearing about yours is so important as we move forward. So, as you consider what we’re ready to embark on, please share your thoughts and what’s important to you by tagging us on social media at @AsmPilarSchiavo or contacting our office at a40.asmdc.org/contact.

Wishing you and your loved ones a happy, healthy and joyful holiday and new year. Thank you for all you do to make our community so wonderful.

Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, represents the 40th Assembly District, which includes most of the Santa Clarita Valley in addition to the northwest San Fernando Valley. “Democratic Voices” appears Tuesdays and rotates among local Democrats.