Santa Clarita Artists Association installs 2025 board 

News release

The Santa Clarita Artists Association hosted its annual holiday party on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the home of Mardilan and John Georgio, where members and guests gathered to celebrate the installation of the new board for 2025.

Approximately 75 attendees, including 48 SCAA members and their guests, enjoyed an evening of camaraderie, according to a news release from the SCAA.

“Outgoing President Meressa Naftulin was recognized for her wonderful service, paving the way for incoming President Naomi Young,” the release said.

A multimedia artist and longtime Santa Clarita resident, Young is known for her dynamic use of mediums such as mosaics, watercolor, and acrylics, according to the release.

Upon her installation, Young said, “I want to thank outgoing president Meressa Naftulin for her dedication and outstanding leadership over the past two years. As president, I look forward to fostering creativity and supporting local artists in the coming year. It’s an honor to serve such a talented and inspiring group.”

Joining Young on the 2025 board are Vice President Pat Thayer, a mixed media and collage artist; Treasurer Buck Burns; and new Recording Secretary Trevalyn Topper. Outgoing Vice President Charlotte Mulich will continue as SCAA website chair and Naftulin will continue to serve on the board as the plein air chair.

SCAA, founded in 1989, hosts monthly art demonstrations, exhibitions, and its annual Art Classic and Gala. The proceeds from these events support scholarships for high school seniors pursuing careers in the arts.

The SCAA Gallery, located on 6th Street in Newhall, features year-round exhibitions by local artists. For more information about SCAA and the SCAA Gallery, visit santaclaritaartists.org.