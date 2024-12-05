Santa Clarita International Film Festival set to return for 4th year  

News release

The Santa Clarita International Film Festival is scheduled to return for its fourth annual event Dec. 12-15.

SCIFF in its fourth year continues to evolve, now encompassing music, comedy, slam poetry, art galleries, panels, book readings and parties.

Over the past three years, SCIFF has welcomed an average of 1,300 attendees over its four-day run, according to a news release from the organizers.

“This year, SCIFF is proud to shine the spotlight on diversity and inclusion with its Women’s Program and DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) Program,” the release said. “These initiatives will feature screenings of films by or about women and minorities, followed by Q&A sessions with filmmakers, panel discussions with esteemed industry professionals, and live pitch sessions.”

The Women’s Panel on Dec. 14 will include producers and celebrities such as Joy Parris, Cristina Nava and Nancy De Los Santos Reza. All three are also serving as judges in the film festival.

“As one of the few women running a festival of this magnitude, I thought it was important to add the Women’s Program to the festival this year. In addition, our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Program is also an addition that I am very proud of,” SCIFF Founder and Executive Director Lisa deSouza said in the release. “SCIFF has always been a platform for those who are marginalized to be heard and growing programs like these are vital to our mission.”

The DEI Panel on Dec. 15 will be moderated by producer Brad Koepenick and include panelists such as actor John Lawson and ska performer Coolie Ranx.

“As a producer who has spent the better part of my life in this industry, I think that it is film (and the arts) that help to shape the way the world is viewed,” Koepenick said in the release. “Programs like this one … and the Women’s Program … are instrumental to moving the needle and pushing boundaries.”

The festival’s commitment to the literary arts will also be on display with a stage for slam poetry and book readings this year, the release said. The literary lineup includes “Viva Hollywood: The Legacy of Latin and Hispanic Artists in American Film” by writer, producer and director Luis I. Reyes on Dec. 14.

Actor and author John Castellanos will also participate in the literary lineup with a book reading on Dec. 15.

This year’s SCIFF Generational Influencer Award will be presented to Rikki Rockett, drummer of the legendary 1980s rock band Poison, in recognition of his enduring contributions to music and culture and will be followed with a four-hour set sponsored by The Metal Hall of Fame, showcasing the latest in up-and-coming talent in the rock world.

“The Metal Hall of Fame is proud to join forces with the Santa Clarita International Film Festival,” Pat Gesualdo, president/CEO of the Metal Hall of Fame, said in the release. “We are excited to co-present the SCIFF Generational Influencer Award to Poison drummer Rikki Rocket at SCIFF on December 14th at the American Legion Hall in Newhall, which will be the ‘home’ for the festival’s music and comedy programs.”

The festival will kick off on Dec. 12.

“I am honored to open SCIFF,” opening night host Daheli Hall said in the release. “It is so unique with its diversity of events in the heart of Santa Clarita, which is teaming with artists and industry professionals. To be able to display my work in front of esteemed colleagues and peers is not only an amazing opportunity but such a gift. I am really looking forward to being part of SCIFF 2024. It just keeps getting bigger and better with the best yet to come.”

For tickets and more information, visit www.sciff.org.