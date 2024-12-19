Teamsters strike against Amazon at multiple sites ahead of holidays 

By Naveen Athrappully

Contributing Writer

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters announced the “largest strike against Amazon in American history” beginning this week shortly before the holidays after negotiations for new employee contracts fell through.

The strike was scheduled to begin at 6 a.m. EST on Thursday, according to a Thursday statement from the union.

“The nationwide action follows Amazon’s repeated refusal to follow the law and bargain with the thousands of Amazon workers who organized with the Teamsters,” it said.

Teamsters represent 1.3 million workers overall across the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada, and is one of the largest unions in the country.

Sean M. O’Brien, general president at Teamsters, held Amazon responsible for any delivery delays customers may experience.

“If your package is delayed during the holidays, you can blame Amazon’s insatiable greed. We gave Amazon a clear deadline to come to the table and do right by our members. They ignored it,” he said.

Teamsters have been negotiating a new contract for the company’s workers, with the deadline set at Dec. 15. As the deadline passed without an agreement, the union announced the strike. Teamsters said the e-commerce company is worth more than $2 trillion and still “fails to pay its workers enough to make ends meet.”

“These greedy executives had every chance to show decency and respect for the people who make their obscene profits possible. Instead, they’ve pushed workers to the limit and now they’re paying the price. This strike is on them,” O’Brien said.

Almost 10,000 Amazon workers have joined the union, demanding better benefits, higher wages, and a safer working environment.

In an earlier emailed statement, Eileen Hards, a spokesperson for Amazon, dismissed the claims made by Teamsters and said the union “intentionally misled the public” by saying they represent “thousands of Amazon employees and drivers.”

“They don’t, and this is another attempt to push a false narrative,” she said.

“The truth is that the Teamsters have actively threatened, intimidated, and attempted to coerce Amazon employees and third-party drivers to join them, which is illegal and is the subject of multiple pending unfair labor practice charges against the union.”

Amazon workers from the following facilities are to join the picket lines: DGT8 in Atlanta, DBK4 in New York City, DCK6 in San Francisco, DIL7 in Skokie, and DFX4, DAX5, and DAX8 in Palmdale. No Santa Clarita Valley facilities were on the list.

Workers from other facilities are prepared to join in the strikes as well, the labor group said.

In addition, picket lines are being put at hundreds of Amazon Fulfillment Centers across the United States by several Teamsters local unions.

Package Delays, Lawmaker Scrutiny

The strike coincides with the hectic holiday season and has the potential to significantly disrupt the company’s delivery operations.

Last year, Amazon Logistics processed 5.9 billion orders in the United States, which is around 16.16 million per day, according to data from financial services company Capital One. Hundreds of thousands of packages could be at risk of delays each day the strike prolongs.

The National Retail Federation is expecting holiday spending to hit a record of nearly $1 trillion between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31 this year, many of which are likely to be orders from Amazon.

Lawmakers have highlighted issues with Amazon’s work practices. A recent report from the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions said the company’s “obsession with speed” was creating “uniquely dangerous warehouses.”

“An analysis of the company’s data shows that Amazon warehouses recorded over 30% more injuries than the warehousing industry average in 2023,” it said.

Amazon dismissed these claims in a statement, calling the report’s premise “fundamentally flawed.”

“If that were accurate, what you’d see is that as our productivity and speed goes up, injuries go up. But what’s actually happened over the past five years is exactly the opposite — we’ve increased our delivery speeds, while decreasing the injury rates across our network,” the company said.

In September, Sen. Edward J. Markey, D-Massachusetts, raised the issue of Amazon employees’ working conditions, urging for the passage of the Warehouse Worker Protection Act.

The act seeks to ban “dangerous work speed quotas” for warehouse workers, a practice that results in “high rates of worker injuries,” according to a Sept. 3 statement from the lawmaker. Companies would be obligated to provide workers with written notice of the quotas applicable to them.

The issue of Amazon and worker conditions has been a long-standing one. In 2021, Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, and Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, wrote a letter to U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin Walsh, asking for the company’s labor policies to be investigated.

“Approximately one out of every 170 U.S. workers is an Amazon employee, underscoring our particular interest in ensuring that the company’s employment practices are fair, and in accordance with the law,” they said at the time.