Trump nominates Harmeet Dhillon to DOJ’s Civil Rights Division 

By Melanie Sun, Nathan Worcester

Contributing Writers

President-elect Donald Trump named attorney Harmeet Dhillon as assistant attorney general for civil rights at the U.S. Department of Justice in a post on Truth Social on Monday.

“Throughout her career, Harmeet has stood up consistently to protect our cherished civil liberties, including taking on big tech for censoring our free speech, representing Christians who were prevented from praying together during COVID, and suing corporations who use woke policies to discriminate against their workers,” Trump said.

“In her new role at the DOJ, Harmeet will be a tireless defender of our constitutional rights, and will enforce our civil rights and election laws fairly and firmly. Congratulations, Harmeet!”

The Department of Justice will be headed by U.S. Attorney General nominee Pam Bondi, pending confirmation by the Senate.

Dhillon has clerked in the U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals.

The Dartmouth College and University of Virginia Law School graduate, who is a member of the Sikh religious community, thanked Trump for the nomination and her family for their support.

In a post on X, she said she is “extremely honored by President Trump’s nomination to assist with our nation’s civil rights agenda.”

“It has been my dream to be able to serve our great country, and I am so excited to be part of an incredible team of lawyers led by Pam Bondi. I cannot wait to get to work!” she wrote.

Dhillon’s appointment happened after Trump named another partner in her law firm, Dhillon Law Group, to a key position.

On Dec. 4, he announced he was selecting David Warrington as his White House counsel. Warrington replaced Trump’s previous pick for the position, William McGinley, who was moved into the role of counsel for the Department of Government Efficiency commission.

Dhillon, a Republican National Committeewoman for California, previously contested then-Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel for that post. McDaniel, who ultimately won, stepped down earlier this year. Former North Carolina Republican Party Chair Michael Whatley received Trump’s endorsement and stepped into the role. Trump recently endorsed Whatley’s continuation as committee chair.

Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dhillon filed numerous lawsuits challenging California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s measures, including his mask order.

Trump Names General Counsel of the OMB

In another post, Trump also announced that he was appointing Mark Paoletta to return to serve in the second Trump administration as general counsel of the Office of Management and Budget.

“Mark will work closely with our DOGE team to cut the size of our bloated government bureaucracy, and root out wasteful and anti-American spending,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Paoletta, a partner at the law firm, Schaerr Jaffe, and a senior fellow at the Center for Renewing America, was part of the first Trump administration and an ally in advancing Trump’s American First agenda. Alongside then-OMB Director Russ Vought, who has also been asked by Trump to head the OMB again, Paoletta arranged federal funding to build Trump’s border wall facing Mexico.

“Mark is a conservative warrior who knows the ‘ins and outs’ of government – he will help us Make America Great Again!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

The president-elect also endorsed K.C. Crosbie for the next co-chair of the Republican National Committee.

The position became open after Lara Trump announced on Sunday that she would be stepping down and was considering a possible Senate appointment in the incoming administration as Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, has been named by Trump to be the next secretary of state.

Crosbie previously served as the RNC’s treasurer and the national committeewoman representing Kentucky.

“K.C. has been with me from the very beginning, helping real Republicans get elected across the country, and would be a tremendous co-chair of the RNC! K.C. will work on continuing to ensure a highly functioning, fiscally responsible, and effective RNC that makes election integrity a highest priority,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.