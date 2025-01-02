AADAC to host ‘Winter Wonderland’ art show 

News release

The Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council is scheduled to host a winter-themed “Winter Wonderland” Art Show at the TAADAA Art Gallery, running Sunday, Jan. 19, through Sunday, Feb. 23.

Artists were invited to explore their creativity for the season through the mediums of oil, acrylic, watercolor, pastel, mixed media, ink, charcoal, photography, sculpture, carvings, or fiber fine art.

The TAADAA Art Gallery is located at 33330 Santiago Road, Acton. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free.

The TAADAA Art gallery is the only gallery in Acton or Agua Dulce, and was created by the nonprofit Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council.

For more information, go to www.taadaa.org.