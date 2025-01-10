Action Drug Rehab partners with Valencia Hills for faith-based program

There are no bad people out there, only people who make bad choices, said Cary Quashen, founder of Action Drug Rehab in Santa Clarita.

On Thursday afternoon at Hope Center SCV off Dolan Way in Canyon Country, Quashen and Dan Broyles of Valencia Hills Community Church in Valencia announced their partnership in a new faith-based intensive outpatient program that’ll meet people struggling with addiction who are looking for faith-based help.

“We’re looking for any excuse that people have, and any way of getting rid of their excuses,” Quashen said. “If people call up and say, ‘We want a faith-based thing,’ OK, well, we have that now. We need more tools in our toolbox. Too many people are dying. Too many people are lost.”

Quashen and Broyles shared the news in an open house event with members of Valencia Hills, CrossPoint Church in Valencia and Grace Baptist Church in Saugus, with representatives of various nonprofits, and individuals who said they wanted to offer program assistance.

Cary Quashen, on the left with dark blue button-up shirt, and Dan Broyles, to his left, introduce a new faith-based intensive outpatient program to church members and others on Thursday at Hope Center SCV in Canyon Country. Michael Picarella/The Signal

According to CrossPoint member Tana Binninger, her brother died because of substance abuse. She said she wants to participate in some way to help others who are going through what she and her brother experienced.

Brandon Maddux of NOVO SCV, a nonprofit missionary group, runs soccer camps for kids, helps the homeless, and provides other community outreach in the Jakes Way area in Canyon Country. He’s looking forward to expanding what he does though the new program.

“It’s going to allow us space to serve families in the community,” Maddux said, adding that it’ll give him opportunities to do things he can’t do in the park setting he typically utilizes.

Broyles said the program is going to take place three times a week for three hours each meeting. It’s intended for anyone with any addiction.

According to Brien Houdeshell, a counselor at Action, individuals who want this faith-based help can contact Action — as they normally do — but they’ll request the faith-based help.





“We’ll be facilitating individual counseling sessions,” he said, “and group counseling sessions from a completely faith-based standpoint.”

Quashen said he’s excited about the new program. He wants to do anything he can to fight what he called the “biggest epidemic we have right now.” In the past year, he said, the United States lost over 100,000 people to drug overdoses.

“That’s 100,000-plus confirmed,” he said. “Almost everyone I know who’s lost somebody to an overdose, it says ‘possible overdose.’ That’s not confirmed. So, what do you want to do? You want to double the number, triple the number with that? What about people who killed themselves while high or drunk? You want to add that number? We could quadruple it.”

Quashen also mentioned those who rob banks or liquor stores while under the influence. Then there’s domestic violence that occurs because someone is under the influence.

He added that the best way to address the problem is to work as a group. The new partnership is an example of that.

“As communities and community leaders, we have to take a stand,” he said. “And I’m selfish. You hear people say, ‘I want to save one life.’ No, I want to save many. We can do that if we have a team approach.”

For more information or for help, call 800-367-8336 or go to ActionDrugRehab.com.