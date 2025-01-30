American Cancer Society celebrates 40 years of Relay for Life 

News release

“Decades of Hope” is the theme for the American Cancer Society’s 27th annual Relay for Life of Santa Clarita Valley, to be held on May 3 at Central Park. This year’s event celebrates the 40th anniversary of Relay for Life as a national program, honors its legacy, and recognizes the progress it has facilitated, according to a news release from the organization’s local chapter.

Forty years ago in May 1985, Dr. Gordon “Gordy” Klatt walked and ran for 24 hours around a track in Tacoma, Washington, raising money to help the American Cancer Society with the nation’s biggest health concern: cancer, the release said.

As friends, family, and patients watched and supported him, he walked and ran more than 83.6 miles and raised $27,000 through pledges to help save lives from cancer. The following year, the first Relay for Life team event was held in Tacoma with 19 teams participating.

Today, Relay for Life is a global phenomenon and the world’s largest community fundraising movement, the release said. Relay events take place in over 35 countries and have raised $7 billion since 1985. Funds raised through Relay events directly support research, education, advocacy, and local services for people with cancer and their families.

With the support of the community, and the work of ACS volunteers, Relay for Life of Santa Clarita Valley has raised over $9 million in its 26 years.

“The American Cancer Society has helped create a world in which cancer mortality has declined 33% since 1991, when the cancer death rate was at its peak, resulting in 3.8 million lives saved and countless lives being transformed,” the release said.

To join a team, create a team, or make a donation, visit www.SCVRelay.org for more details and a calendar of upcoming fundraisers and events.

To learn about volunteer opportunities or to become a local sponsor for this year’s Relay, contact [email protected].

For information about cancer research, resources, and ACS support services, including the live 24/7 helpline, visit www.cancer.org or call toll-free 800-227-2345.