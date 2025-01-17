Assault suspect pleads not guilty 

A man accused of several violent assaults against his ex-girlfriend in her Newhall home pleaded not guilty to eight charges at his Jan. 8 arraignment.

Prosecutors have alleged Miguel “Mike” Angel Miramontes, 41, of Granada Hills, attacked his former girlfriend several times in assaults that escalated in severity from May to July.

During the final alleged incident July 14, Miramontes is accused of beating the victim in her Lyons Avenue apartment, pepper spraying her dog and then dragging her outside by her hair, according to investigative reports in court records obtained by The Signal.

Deputies believe Miramontes began harassing his ex-girlfriend in May after their eight-month relationship ended, according to statements made in courthouse filings.

In June, he showed up and again tried to vandalize her property, according to statements from a friend who was visiting the victim, in the detectives’ report.

After the July incident, SCV detectives filed a Ramey warrant for Miramontes’ arrest after his ex-girlfriend reported his involvement in the alleged assaults, according to court records. A Ramey warrant is a request for an arrest warrant from a judge on the basis of evidence collected by investigators, which can be done prior to the presentation of a case to the District Attorney’s Office.

Miramontes had an hourslong preliminary hearing Dec. 10 in San Fernando Superior Court, after which Judge Pamela Usher dismissed a robbery charge and an accusation that he tried to smuggle drugs into the jail, and held him to answer to eight counts, according to court records.

Each of Miramontes’ eight charges include alleged violations of L.A. County’s Rules of Court, which include aggravating circumstances that could add to a sentence, should Miramontes be convicted of the allegations.

The high-end range for the most serious charge against him, first-degree burglary with a person present, is two to six years in state prison.

Miramontes has been held without bail since his Oct. 14 arrest by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies in Newhall.

Crime Impact Team deputies picked him up near a freeway offramp north of the Newhall Pass, after he was released on his own recognizance and issued a restraining order for the assault charges.