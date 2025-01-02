Bill Miranda | Happy New Year, Santa Clarita! 

As we jump into the new year, the city of Santa Clarita has so much to be thankful for. The city’s 37 years of growth has brought the community top-notch events, a high quality of life and many amazing amenities. As the city continues to expand, the council remains dedicated to our vision of making Santa Clarita the go-to destination to live, work and play. With new projects on the horizon, 2025 is about to get even more exciting.

Coming to Central Park this year is a new landmark feature – the River of Lights. Beautiful LED lights will cascade down the hillside, trickle along the staircase and stream through the plaza, leading to a new art installation. The color-changing lights will mimic flowing water with the option to change colors for special events and holidays throughout the year.

As we flip the page to the spring season, the Santa Clarita Public Library will introduce its Mobile Library services. This new library on wheels is the perfect opportunity to bring vital programs to the farthest reaches of our community. With the ability to provide books, computers, computer training classes and more, all of our residents are sure to benefit from these resources. You’ll be able to catch the Mobile Library at a variety of events throughout the year, as well as pop-up site visits at various city facilities. The Mobile Library will also offer library card sign-ups and passport fair opportunities, along with engaging programming at parks and even at our local schools.

This summer, the city will see the finalization of the much-anticipated transfer of William S. Hart Park from Los Angeles County. Marking the 40th park in the city, Hart Park boasts 160 acres of historic land, including the Hart Mansion and Museum. Other notable structures remain onsite and showcase the city’s rich Western heritage. From a barnyard, including alpacas, a donkey, a herd of bison and other adorable animals, to a campground and hiking trails, Hart Park is a must-visit for the whole family. The scenic beauty of Hart Park will be a welcome addition to the existing park system.

Speaking of parks, Old Orchard Park is set to finish up some exciting enhancements this year. Built in 1968, Old Orchard Park is one of the city’s oldest parks, and it was due for some contemporary touches. Our youngest residents can look forward to a modern, fully upgraded playground, complete with a shade structure for those sunny days at the park. The current restroom facility is being refurbished to make it ADA-compliant and fully accessible to everyone. A new multisport court will offer community members the chance to try their hand at some new sports like futsal – a modified version of soccer played on a smaller court. For our pickleball enthusiasts, get your paddles ready and hop on the overlay on the basketball court for a friendly match. This park is sure to be your family’s next gathering place for some quality time outdoors.

Making great strides this year is The Rink Sports Pavilion. Currently under construction, this new 12,000-square-foot facility will be located next to the gymnasium at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex, and is anticipated to open in 2026. Not only will residents be able to enjoy roller skating, the rink will be multi-use, offering a full-sized basketball court, three pickleball courts, a volleyball court, spectator seating, a commercial kitchen, DJ booth and much more. Perfect for that date night, birthday party or local events, The Rink will have it all.

There are so many new and exciting opportunities coming to the city this year! From parks, to brand-new facilities, there is sure to be something to get everyone excited. I am so grateful to be able to watch our city grow and flourish over the years, and look forward to seeing you all enjoying our beautiful community.

Mayor Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].