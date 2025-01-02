Brian Richards | Healthy Debate

The left, as they always do, have pounced on the idea that there is some rift in the Republican Party over the issue of H1B visas. This is a program that allows highly skilled foreigners to come to this country for job opportunities.

Like many complex issues, there are two sides to this debate. On one side would be the desire to protect Americans and high-paying American jobs. There is nothing wrong with that concept. On the other hand, many people like Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy have indicated there is a shortage of highly skilled technical labor in the U.S. Having highly skilled workers come to America is a good thing for this nation, they say. As long as American workers are protected as well, I would agree. Supporters of the H1B visa are apparently of the opinion, as am I, that many college degrees are worthless and that not enough young people are pursuing much more demanding fields like engineering.

The purpose of my letter is to point out the absurdity of the left attempting to exploit a division within the Republican Party on this issue. Unlike the Democrats, our party is not in lock-step on every issue. Our party has debate. The Democrat Party has drones who NEVER deviate from the party orthodoxy. On this matter, and many more, a healthy debate is not just a good thing, but should be required. There is no doubt there could be compromise. For example, Congress could mandate that anyone coming into this country on an H1B visa be paid comparably to what an American would be paid. I don’t know how this would work, but it would prevent companies from importing workers just to save a buck.

Democrats would be wise to stop acting like programmed robots on every issue. They would be wise to embrace things that President Donald Trump will bring to the table like a secured border and renewed energy production. In short, they need to have a vigorous debate within their party about important issues of the day. It’s fine to be opposed to the endless blank check going to the dictator in Ukraine. It’s fine to be opposed to men being in women’s spaces. It’s fine to want a secured border. It’s fine to be in favor of the destruction of Hamas. Now all it takes is for many on the left to grow a spine and have the debate. I hear Amazon is having a sale on spines!

Brian Richards

Stevenson Ranch