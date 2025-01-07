Chamber announces Business Choice Awards  

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced its 2024 businesses award recipients who will be honored at the 2025 Awards + Installation on Friday, Jan. 31, at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.

“We extend our gratitude to everyone who submitted nominations this year and encourage those whose nominees were not selected to participate again next year. Every nominee truly deserves recognition,” Di Thompson, chair of the SCV Chamber board, said in a news release. “This year’s honorees exemplify the exceptional strength, leadership, and diversity that define our business community.”

Below are the honorees for the SCV Chambers 2024 Business Choice Awards:

• Business of the Year: Heroes of Color.

• Entrepreneurial Spirit: Steffanie and Todd Stelnick.

• Rising Star: ‘ili Essentials.

• Nonprofit of the Year: Bridge to Home.

In addition to the Business Choice Awards, the SCV Chamber will be honoring the following awardees:

• Public Service Award: Fire Chief Anthony Marrone.

• Cheri Fleming Heart of the Community: Cameron Smyth.

“We are truly honored to recognize this year’s honorees at our Awards + Installation celebration,” Ivan Volschenk, president/CEO of the SCV Chamber, said in the release. “The incredible spirit of collaboration and support within our community is what makes this celebration possible. We look forward to you joining us for an inspiring evening on Jan. 31, where we can come together to acknowledge the impact of our vibrant business community.”

Tickets ($150 chamber members, $175 non-members) can be purchased at www.scvchamber.com/events.