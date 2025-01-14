Child & Family Center hosts donation drive to support families impacted by fires 

News release

In the aftermath of the devastating Southern California fires, Child & Family Center has joined with Baby2Baby to host a donation drive to help families impacted by the fires.

All items collected will be distributed through Baby2Baby to ensure they reach the impacted families in Los Angeles County, according to a news release from the Child & Family Center.

“We are proud to collaborate with our long-term partner Baby2Baby in this critical effort,” Nikki Buckstead, CEO of Child & Family Center, said in the release. “We understand how challenging it can be to know where to turn when you want to help. By partnering with a trusted organization like Baby2Baby, we can assure our community that their donations will reach the families and children who need them most, quickly and effectively.”

The release said there is an urgent need for brand-new items in their original packaging to bring immediate relief, including:

• Training pants for toddlers.

• Body wash and soap.

• Toothpaste.

• Blankets.

• Feminine hygiene products.

• Activity books for children.

• Formula and diapers.

Donations can be dropped off from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Child & Family Center, 21545 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita.

For more information, please contact Cheryl Jones at [email protected] or visit www.childfamilycenter.org.