City to host annual MLK Unity Walk 

The city of Santa Clarita and the Santa Clarita City Council invite the community to come together for a Unity Walk in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, on Monday, Jan. 20, at 8 a.m.

The event focuses on King’s legacy and contributions to the nation, the city said in a news release.

Guest speakers, including children from the community, will touch upon the core values of King. This year’s theme is “Mission Possible: Protecting Freedom, Justice and Democracy in the Spirit of Nonviolence 365,” honoring his life and impact, the release said.

“This event will bring the community together and celebrate the life of a man who was dedicated to human rights, equality and nonviolence,” the release said. “The impact of Dr. King’s legacy will live on for generations to come, inspiring our youth to seek out love and unity, instead of violence.”

Following the opening comments and musical performances, attendees will walk alongside each other, offering an opportunity to spark conversation and step forward as a united front, the release said.

The annual MLK Day Unity Walk will begin with a brief program, led by Mayor Bill Miranda, between fields No. 5 and No. 6 in Central Park, followed by the walk, which will offer two distances this year: 0.6 miles and 1.1 miles.

The event will highlight and encourage attendees to embrace King’s core values – faith, education, nonviolence, love, leadership, community and hope – as well as participate in a day of service. At this year’s event, participants are encouraged to donate items to local nonprofits that help those in need in Santa Clarita.

Here are the nonprofits and the items they need:

Bridge to Home – Homeless Services Provider

Laundry detergent pods.

Paper goods – cups, plates, paper towels.

Snacks – trail mix, chips, granola bars.

Family Promise – Homeless Families Service Provider

Laundry supplies.

Paper products.

Toiletries (please no travel size).

Baby products — disposable diapers, wipes.

SCV Food Pantry

Toiletries.

Laundry soap.

Ensure.

Canned fruit.

Tuna.

Peanut butter.

Canned tomato.

Mac and cheese.

Pasta.

Single-serve nut packs.

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Unity Walk is free and open to the public. No advanced registration is required. For more information, call the city of Santa Clarita at 661-286-4135.