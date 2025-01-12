Edison expects more PSPS shutoffs as winds continue 

Public Safety Power Shutoffs, conducted by Southern California Edison, are in full effect, with even more outages expected as winds strengthen into Sunday evening.

As of Saturday afternoon, 80,266 customers in Los Angeles County are currently affected by or are under consideration for a PSPS, according to Edison’s website.

According to Jeff Monford, a spokesman for SoCal Edison, 51,000 customers in several counties are without power.

“SCE has thousands of crew members working to restore power, as quickly as they can safely,” Monford said.

Numerous homeowners and business owners have reported extended outages over the past week, and some have criticized Edison for providing minimal information on the causes, expected duration and extent of outages.

Typically, Edison refers customers and the media to its online outage map, which lacks the detailed information many customers are seeking.

Edison officials say they are unable to provide restoration timing, given the protocol there is to ensure that the power is coming back on in a safe manner.

“Every line that has been de-energized must be inspected during daylight to make sure there is no debris tangled in the wires. [This happens] during a time when we are implementing public safety power shutoffs,” Monford said. “Inspections are conducted on the ground with binoculars, via drone and via helicopter, and we are working as quickly as we can to restore power.”

Due to the unprecedented weather conditions in Santa Clarita, restoration could take longer than usual, since a power line has to be cleared in every area it runs through.

“Very often, it can be fine in one area and not yet ready to clear in another. By this time, for this event, the one that started this past week, mostly what we are dealing with is the volume of restorations, all of which require inspections. That is the reason why it takes time to restore,” Monford said.

In order to stay safe, Monford urges residents to take action if there is a downed power line as a result of the Santa Ana winds, as well as being prepared for the chance of evacuating.

“If you see a downed power line, stay at least 100 feet away from it. Don’t touch it or [have any] contact with it, and call 911. We hope that everyone will use such precautions as keeping their devices charged, having medications organized and having a plan in place in case there is an evacuation order. And if there is an evacuation order, we say, ‘Go,’” Monford said.

For more information on outage status in Santa Clarita or L.A. County, visit https://www.sce.com/outage-center/check-outage-status.