Encore Creativity opens rehearsal room this spring 

News release

Older adults who love to sing will find a new home in song this spring when Encore Creativity for Older Adults, the nation’s largest choral arts organization for adults 55 and over, begins its spring rehearsal the last week of January.

No experience is necessary, and no auditions are required to join. The season will culminate in a performance that is free and open to the public. Interested singers can register at encorecreativity.org/register or by calling 301-261-5747.

The Encore ensembles are a key part of Encore Creativity’s mission to create meaningful arts experiences supporting lifelong learning, wellness and fun, according to a news release from the nonprofit organization.

All older adults are welcome to the rehearsal room this semester, with repertoire that brings singers together in four-part harmony with vibrant reminders of the power of music to create community, the release said.

Encore Chorale ensembles will rehearse a wide variety of choral favorites, including the “Gloria” from Mozart’s Mass in C Minor and a medley from “Phantom of the Opera” by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Encore ROCKS ensembles, choirs singing choral arrangements of rock & roll hits, will rehearse an eclectic mix of rock music spanning the decades, including Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” and the classic “Both Sides Now” by Joni Mitchell, among others.

Sentimental Journey Singers, a part of Encore Arts for Life programs for those with cognitive change, will sing familiar songs together with their care partners in a warm group setting to create connection through song, the release said.

The semester culminates in a series of local concerts that give Encore singers the opportunity to celebrate their musical journey of wellness, creativity and fun.

Ensembles will meet beginning the week of Jan. 27 and rehearse through the spring season for 90 minutes once per week. Tuition for the full season of 22.5 hours of rehearsal time is $190 and includes all materials; Arts for Life programs are tuition-free for all participants and care partners. A scholarship program is available for those needing financial assistance, covering up to 100% of tuition. For a complete list of dates, times, and locations for each ensemble, visit encorecreativity.org/sing-with-us.