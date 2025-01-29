Family Promise welcomes Carmen Garcia as new executive director 

News release

Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley announced Carmen Garcia is its

new executive director, effective Monday, Jan. 27.

“With over 15 years of nonprofit leadership experience and a deeply personal connection to the organization’s mission, Carmen is poised to lead Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley into a new chapter of growth and impact,” the organization said in a news release.

Garcia’s career includes executive and senior leadership roles in nonprofit management, fundraising, grant acquisition and strategic planning, the release said. She holds a master’s degree in nonprofit leadership and management from

Arizona State University, along with additional certifications in nonprofit management and leadership.

“This new role is particularly meaningful to Carmen, who has experienced homelessness herself as a teenager,” the release said. “Her personal journey

drives her unwavering commitment to providing families in the community with resources, hope, and opportunities for lasting stability.”

Garcia said in the release: “I am honored to join Family Promise SCV as the new executive director. Family Promise’s mission of supporting families in overcoming homelessness resonates strongly with my personal experiences and professional passions. I look forward to collaborating with Family Promise’s dedicated team,

community partners, and supporters to build on the impactful work already being done and to expand our efforts in meaningful ways.”

Garcia’s experiences have included securing multimillion-dollar grants, managing organizational mergers and overseeing program expansions. She has served in leadership roles at organizations including Grandparents as Parents, The Roland Center, and Extraordinary Families.

“Carmen’s unique blend of professional expertise and personal passion makes her the ideal leader to guide Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley into the future,” Community Development Director Courtney Tole-Schmitz said in the release. “We are excited to see how her vision and leadership will further our mission of empowering families to achieve independence”.

A resident of the Santa Clarita Valley for more than 20 years, Garcia and

her husband are parents of five children.

Under her leadership, Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley will continue to provide services including temporary housing, rent assistance, and resources to help families achieve sustainable independence, the release said.

For more information about Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley and its mission, visit www.familypromisescv.org.