Firefighters contain blazes surrounding SCV 

Firefighters have gained control of a pair of blazes that erupted earlier this week amid a series of strong winds going as fast as 100 mph surrounding the Santa Clarita Valley in the Sylmar and Acton areas, according to officials.

The Hurst Fire erupted on Tuesday at 8: 20 p.m. just north of the SCV near Interstate 210 Foothill Freeway and Yarnell Street in Sylmar, officials with the Angeles National Forest said in an ‘Incident Update’ posted on their official “X” account on Saturday afternoon.

The fire quickly gained momentum as the National Weather Service issued the first Red Flag Warning of 2025, and grew to the size of 700 acres by 11:24 a.m. Wednesday, according to initial reports by The Signal.

The fire forced mandatory evacuation orders in the Sylmar area south of the Newhall Pass, including the areas of Saddle Ridge, Oakridge Mobile Home Park, Legends at Cascades and the area west of Interstate 5. As of Saturday afternoon, those orders have been lifted, according to the update.

The acreage of the Hurst Fire remained at 799, as of Saturday with 76% containment and the cause of the blaze remains under investigation, it added.

The Lidia Fire broke out on Wednesday near the 5700 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Acton at 1:08 p.m. with initial structure threat said Celeste Morales, public information officer with the Angeles National Forest.

The fire which grew quickly within minutes, according to initial Signal reports, resulted in mandatory evacuations from Cali Lake RV Resort.

Forward progress was stopped that same day at 6:08 p.m., Morales said, and firefighters focused on containing the blaze and stopping it from spreading.

As of Saturday afternoon the fire was determined to be 100% contained at 394 acres, Morales added, and no structures were impacted.

No injuries were reported in both fires, officials said.