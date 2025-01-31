Foothill League soccer roundup 

Both Hart soccer teams moved a step closer to undefeated Foothill League titles on Thursday, while other teams kept their playoff hopes alive.

With only two game days left before the regular season ends, the four automatic playoff spots for both boys and girls should become more clear after Monday’s games. The regular season ends on Wednesday, followed by the release of the CIF Southern Section playoff brackets on Sunday, Feb. 8.

Here’s what happened in Thursday’s Foothill League soccer action:

Boys’ soccer

Hart 12, Castaic 0: The Hart Hawks (13-1, 10-0) need just two more wins to make it an undefeated league campaign after defeating Castaic (0-11-1, 0-8-1) at home, 12-0.

Hart has already secured its eighth straight league title and is set to host West Ranch on Monday before traveling to Canyon on Wednesday.

Castaic is slated to host Valencia on Saturday — that game was postponed earlier this month due to the Hughes Fire — before hosting Canyon on Monday and then traveling to Saugus on Wednesday.

Saugus 3, Golden Valley 0: The Saugus Centurions (9-3-4, 5-2-4) are officially a playoff team after defeating Golden Valley (6-8-2, 4-5-1), 3-0.

Santiago Veizaga scored twice while Lincoln Fritz had the other goal for Saugus. All three goals came in the first half.

Golden Valley can secure a playoff spot with a win in one of its final two games next week. The Grizzlies are set to travel to Valencia on Monday and then host West Ranch on Wednesday.

Saugus closes out its league campaign Wednesday at home against Castaic.

Canyon 0, Valencia 0: Two teams looking to jump into the top four at the end of the season in Canyon (4-9-3, 2-5-3) and Valencia (5-5-3, 2-5-3) battled to a scoreless draw at Valencia High.

Valencia has a road matchup at Castaic on Saturday to make up for the game that was postponed due to the Hughes Fire before the Vikings host Golden Valley on Monday to finish the regular season.

Canyon is slated to travel to Castaic on Monday and then host Hart on Wednesday.

Girls’ soccer

Hart 1, Castaic 0: The Hart Hawks (12-5-1, 10-0) beat Castaic (8-5-2, 5-2-2), 1-0, to keep their undefeated league campaign alive.

Brianna Dimas scored the lone goal to lift Hart to victory.

Hart has already secured the league title, its fourth in a row, and will look to cap off a perfect league season with games at West Ranch on Monday and at home against Canyon on Wednesday.

Castaic is set to travel to Valencia on Saturday and to Canyon on Monday before wrapping up the regular season at home against Saugus on Wednesday.

Saugus 9, Golden Valley 0: The Saugus Centurions (13-3-3, 8-2-1) bounced back from Tuesday’s disappointing loss at Hart to beat Golden Valley at home, 9-0.

Makenna Blum was involved in six of those goals, scoring a hat trick and recording three assists. Emily Thompson also recorded a hat trick while Makea Leonard had two goals and Natalia Ramirez had one.

Juliana Momary had four assists for Saugus.

Saugus wraps up its regular season at Castaic on Wednesday while Golden Valley is set to host Valencia on Monday before traveling to West Ranch on Wednesday.

Valencia 5, Canyon 0: The Valencia Vikings (9-6, 5-5) are a step away from a playoff spot after beating Canyon on the road, 5-0.

Valencia can secure that spot with a win at home against Castaic on Saturday or at Golden Valley on Monday.

Canyon wraps up its regular season with a home game against Castaic on Monday and then a road game at Hart on Wednesday.