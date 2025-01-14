Hegseth pressed on qualifications, women in military, in confirmation hearing 

By Samantha Flom

Contributing Writer

Several Democrats voiced concerns about Pete Hegseth’s qualifications for the role of defense secretary, from his lack of experience running a large-scale organization to allegations of misconduct.

Sen. Gary Peters, D-Michigan, said during Hegseth’s confirmation hearing on Tuesday he didn’t “know of any corporate board of directors that would hire a CEO” who hadn’t managed more than 100 employees.

Other Democrat senators suggested that being drunk on the job — an allegation Hegseth has denied — and marital infidelity should be disqualifying acts for a defense secretary.

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Oklahoma, however, criticized his Democrat colleagues for holding Hegseth to higher standards than they do themselves.

“You know, there’s a lot of … talking about qualifications, and then about us hiring him if we are the board. But there’s a lot of senators here I wouldn’t have on my board,” Mullin said, pointing out that there are few qualifications for the job of U.S. senator.

“You guys aren’t any more qualified to be the senator than I’m qualified to be the senator, except we’re lucky enough to be here.”

Mullin noted that there are likewise few prerequisites for the role of defense secretary, other than that the person must be at least seven years removed from active-duty military service.

He also pointed out that drunkenness and infidelity are not uncommon among members of the Senate.

“How many senators have showed up drunk to vote at night? Have any of you guys asked them to step down and resign from their job? And don’t tell me you haven’t seen it, because I know you have,” Mullin said.

“And then how many senators do you know have got a divorce before cheating on their wives? Did you ask them to step down? No, because it’s for show.”

Hegseth, at Mullin’s prompting, went on to address Peters’ concerns by noting that he was already building “one of the best possible teams you can imagine” to help him lead the Pentagon.

“The only reason I’ve had success in life, to include my wonderful wife, is because of people more capable around me and having that self-confidence to empower them and say: ‘Hey, run with the ball. Run with the football. Take it down the field. We’ll do this together. I don’t care who gets the credit.’ And in this case, that’s how the Pentagon will be run.”