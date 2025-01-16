Blog

High school seniors invited to apply for SCAA Art Scholarships 

Press release
News release 

The Santa Clarita Artists Association has announced its 2025 Scholarship Program, designed to support talented high school senior art students in the Santa Clarita Valley. Applications are now open and will be accepted through Friday, Feb. 28. 

“These scholarships provide a valuable opportunity for aspiring artists to pursue art-related education in fields such as fine arts, design and art education,” said a news release from the nonprofit SCAA. “The SCAA encourages the community to share this information with eligible high school seniors to ensure every young artist has a chance to apply.” 

The scholarships are for graduating seniors planning to pursue art-related education (fine arts, design, art education, etc.). The SCAA plans to award a first-place scholarship of $1,000, with second place receiving $750 and third place receiving $500. Three “merit awards” of $50 each are also planned to be awarded. 

Interested students can visit www.santaclaritaartists.org/scholarship-info.html to access the application and full details. 

For additional information, contact SCAA Scholarship Chair Felicia Tausig at [email protected]

