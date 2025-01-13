Judge allows public release of portion of Smith’s report on Trump cases 

By Tom Ozimek

Contributing Writer

A federal judge has cleared the way for the public release of volume one of special counsel Jack Smith’s final report on investigations involving President-elect Donald Trump while opting to keep volume two of the report restricted.

Volume one pertains to Smith’s election interference case against Trump, while volume two relates to the classified documents case.

In a Monday order, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon partially denied an emergency motion by two Trump co-defendants — Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira — to block the public release of the report. Nauta and De Oliveira had filed an emergency motion seeking to prevent the release of both volumes of Smith’s report, citing concerns that it would prejudice their pretrial rights.

Cannon upheld their request to restrict volume two — pertaining to a classified documents probe involving Trump in which Nauta and De Oliveira are co-defendants. The judge noted that release of volume two would be inconsistent with the defendants’ right to a fair trial.

The Department of Justice had argued that selective release of volume two to congressional leaders was in the public interest but stopped short of advocating for broader dissemination. Nauta and De Oliveira had argued that releasing the volume, even in a limited capacity, could irreparably damage their legal standing.

Cannon scheduled a hearing for Friday to address the DOJ’s request for limited disclosure of volume two to congressional leaders while withholding it from the public.

“Release of Volume II, even on a limited basis as promised by the United States, risks irreversibly and substantially impairing the legal rights of defendants in this criminal proceeding,” Cannon wrote. “The court is not willing to make that gamble on the basis of generalized interest by members of Congress, at least not without full briefing and a hearing on the subject.”

The judge noted that a portion of the hearing may need to be conducted under seal to prevent parts of volume two from being disseminated to the public.

However, Cannon agreed with the DOJ’s position that volume one contained no substantive references to the defendants or the classified documents case. Noting that there was “insufficient basis” to restrict the public release of volume one, Cannon cleared the way for its public release.

After Trump won the presidential election, Smith moved to dismiss the classified documents case and the election interference case against Trump, citing DOJ rules around not prosecuting presidents. The motions to dismiss were made “without prejudice,” meaning charges could be refiled after Trump finishes his second term as president. However, the statute of limitations and the prospect of Trump pardoning himself stand in the way of potential re-prosecution.

Federal law requires special counsels to prepare a final report outlining their prosecution decisions and submit it to the attorney general, who has the discretion to determine whether the report will be made public.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said last week that both volumes of Smith’s final report would be made public when the courts give it the green light.

Smith, who was appointed by Garland to investigate Trump in the two cases — election interference and classified documents — resigned from the DOJ on Friday. Smith’s resignation marks the end of his criminal prosecutions of Trump over the past two years or so.

Trump has denied wrongdoing in the cases has repeatedly described the prosecutions as politically motivated.