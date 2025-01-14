LA wildfire victims eligible for $770 one-time federal payment 

By Kimberly Hayek

Contributing Writer

President Joe Biden said on Monday that those impacted by the Los Angeles fires will receive a one-time payment of $770 to help cover necessities such as water, baby formula, gasoline and prescription medication.

Biden made the announcement during a meeting with White House officials on Monday evening to discuss the federal response to the Los Angeles fires.

He said nearly 6,000 individuals have already applied for the aid as of Monday and that $5.1 million had been paid out.

The four fires that started last week have so far killed 24 people, destroyed thousands of homes, and charred more than 62 square miles.

In a press conference last week with Vice President Kamala Harris and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Biden pledged to ensure California had every resource to combat the fires and also to help survivors.

“I immediately approved the governor’s request of major disaster declaration, which will pay for things like debris removal, temporary lodging, and first responder overtime pay,” Biden said on Friday. “Both of these — the grants and the declaration — usually cover 75% of the state’s costs. But yesterday, I directed the federal government to cover 100% of state costs for 180 days.”

Biden said that other programs would be available for those in need of assistance and noted that he had offered further support to California in the form of military personnel to assist in directing traffic and evacuating people in the areas affected by the wildfires.

Donations Pouring In

Los Angeles area celebrities and companies with interests in the city’s entertainment industry have pledged support for those impacted by the fires.

Beyoncé donated $2.5 million to the LA Fire Relief Fund, created under her charitable foundation, BeyGOOD.

“The fund is earmarked to aid families in the Altadena/Pasadena area who lost their homes, and to churches and community centers to address the immediate needs of those affected by the wildfires,” BeyGOOD said on Instagram.

Netflix and Comcast NBCUniversal on Monday donated $10 million each to organizations providing aid to victims of the wildfires.

Netflix donated to five organizations, including World Central Kitchen and the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation.

“Beyond this financial contribution, we are directly assisting all of our impacted employees at this incredibly difficult time, including assistance with temporary housing needs for those who lost their homes,” Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said in a statement. “We are also continuing to double-match all employee charitable contributions through our employee giving program.”

Comcast Corporation donated $2.5 million of its $10 million pledge to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles’ ReBUILD LA initiative, with the rest of the cash going to charities aiding wildfire victims.

Comcast NBCUniversal is also providing emergency funds, in addition to health and welfare benefits including access to temporary housing and hotels at discounted rates, to employees who have been affected by the destruction of the wildfires.

“Our hearts go out to all who have been impacted by these devastating fires, including many in our Comcast NBCUniversal family,” Comcast CEO Brian L. Roberts said.

The Screen Actors Guild pledged $1 million to help members impacted by the fires, including industry workers.

“The destruction caused by these blazes, the loss of life and homes, has been gut-wrenching to experience, and of course our hearts go out to all affected,” SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher said.

Those affected by the fires should go to DisasterAssistance.gov or call 1-800-621-3362 to receive their one-time federal payment.