Late-game heroics lift Golden Valley boys’ basketball past Valencia 

When everything seemed to be falling apart for the Golden Valley boys’ basketball team on Friday, junior Wyatt Printz put the Grizzlies on his back.

Trailing midway through the fourth quarter at home against the Valencia Vikings after being up by double digits for most of the contest, Printz hit four 3-pointers in a matter of a couple minutes to lead his team to an 80-62 victory and keep the Grizzlies atop the Foothill League standings.

“Just my teammates giving me the opportunity to do that, you know,” Printz said. “They just were giving me the ball at the right time, and I was just hitting the shots.”

Printz hit five 3-pointers in the final frame and six total on his way to 22 points on Friday, 17 in the fourth quarter. Junior Alex Villejo also hit six threes and finished with a game-high 27 points. Sophomore Donovan Webb was an all-around menace, recording a triple-double with 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Golden Valley shooting guard Alex Villejo (3) passes the ball against Valencia defense during the fourth quarter of Friday’s game at Golden Valley High School on Jan. 10. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“We’re very happy,” Webb said. “We started out strong, we kind of came out of the third quarter a little low, worse than we expected, and then we finished off strong. They’re a very competitive team. They kept us on our heels. But we’re very glad to get the win. That’s a very good team, and a big win for us.”

Golden Valley (13-7, 4-1) was coming off its first league loss of the season Tuesday against Saugus. Those two teams currently are tied at the top of the league standings.

Grizzlies head coach Chris Printz, father of Wyatt, said it was nice to see different players stepping up throughout Friday’s game, especially when things got tough.

“They each had their moments where we had different runs,” coach Printz said. “And I thought that was great.”

Valencia point guard Noah Trevino (14) goes up for a shot against Golden Valley point guard Jamison Torres (0) during the first quarter of Friday’s game at Golden Valley High School on Jan. 10. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Valencia (6-13, 4-2) trailed by 14 at the half but came out with a vengeance in the third quarter, cutting the deficit to just four heading to the final period before taking a slim lead prior to Printz hitting his stride.

Senior Dabe Princewill was at the heart of everything going right for the Vikings in the second half, scoring 16 of his team-high 24 points. Whether it was his harrying defense leading to fastbreak opportunities or finding space for an open three, Valencia head coach Greg Fontenette said his first-year starter has been a leader on the court for the Vikings.

“He gets on these little, it’s more like a defensive run that he starts, because he gets these little steals, he’s all over the place, kind of a pest,” the first-year head coach said. “And then we kind of just feed off of that.”

Sophomore Noah Trevino had 19 points, including 10 in the first half when the Vikings were desperately looking for things to go their way.

Valencia small forward Isaac Franklin (24) goes up for a shot against Golden Valley defense during the second quarter of Friday’s game at Golden Valley High School on Jan. 10. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Fontenette said Trevino is part of a young core that is learning how to compete on the fly at the varsity level. The Vikings had been 4-0 in league play before losing to Canyon on the road on Tuesday and then Friday’s loss at Golden Valley.

“We were coming into this week undefeated,” Fontenette said. “It’s kind of far beyond my expectations anyway, because I kind of felt this was a building year, and they came out on fire. But no doubt in my mind, they learn really fast. They have short-term memories.”

Both teams are firmly in the mix for the league title. Valencia is the final team to have a league bye, that coming on Tuesday, and, depending on results, could be sitting in second place after the first half of the campaign.

Only Golden Valley and Canyon can claim better starts at 4-1. Saugus is right there as well at 3-2.

“At the end of the day, you finish the first half of league 4-2, that’s not a bad start,” Fontenette said. “You know, now you’re going to the second half of league and you gotta have a clean slate.”

Valencia returns to league play on Friday at home against Hart.

Golden Valley is slated to travel to West Ranch on Tuesday to finish the first half of league action.

“I think it’s gonna be really exciting,” Printz said in anticipation of the rest of the regular season. “I think every game is gonna have implications one way or another. And that’s typically, you know, the Foothill League, but I do think it’s open for a bunch of teams to go and compete for it.”

Here’s what else happened in Foothill League boys’ basketball action on Friday:

Canyon 95, Castaic 43: The Canyon Cowboys (16-4, 4-1) kept pace with the Grizzlies, beating Castaic (9-8, 0-5) on the road, 93-45.

Eric Kubel had 24 points and Isaac Yuhico had 23 for the Cowboys. Chigo Osuji added 13 points.

West Ranch 77, Hart 73: The West Ranch Wildcats (6-10, 2-3) stopped their three-game losing streak in league play with a 77-73 win at home over Hart (8-12, 1-4).

