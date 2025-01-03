Lief Labs honored with award from Association for Corporate Growth  

News release

Lief Labs, a Valencia-based manufacturer of dietary supplements, announced that the company was recognized with the Stars of the 101 Innovation Award from the Association for Corporate Growth 101 Corridor chapter.

The Stars of the 101 is an annual celebration that recognizes the achievements of companies and individuals within the ACG 101 community, which includes the West Valley-Ventura County-Santa Barbara areas of California, according to a news release from Lief.

The Stars of the 101 Innovation Award was presented to Adel Villalobos, CEO and founder of Lief Labs, at ACG 101’s 9th Annual Stars of the 101 Awards Dinner held in November in Westlake.

“In a year we proudly kicked off with a celebration of Lief’s 15th anniversary at our Valencia headquarters, Lief is truly honored to receive the Stars of the 101 Innovation Award recognizing the efforts of our highly talented team to consistently deliver innovative ideas to drive growth for Lief, our brand partners and the broader dietary supplement industry, and to continually create new and beneficial nutritional supplement products to help support healthier lifestyles,” Villalobos said in the release. “We are also happy to be recognized among a distinguished list of outstanding companies and business leaders in the 101 Corridor, as we work together to support economic growth and a strong business climate for this great region.”