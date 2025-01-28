Newhall School District set to approve salary increase for staff  

The Newhall School District governing board is set at Tuesday’s meeting to consider approving a 2% salary increase for teachers for the 2024-25 school year as part of a new contract.

The contract between the district and the Newhall Teachers Association was ratified on Jan. 15 and, with final approval from the board, will cost the district approximately $719,000 from the general fund.

In addition to the NTA, the Newhall Education Support Professionals, which represents all classified employees in the district, will also be receiving a 2% salary increase as part of its new contract that was ratified on Jan. 17. This will cost the district an additional $254,000 from the general fund.

Along with union employees, non-represented employees are set to receive a 2% salary raise. According to the meeting agenda, it has been standard practice for the district that when the NTA and NESP members receive a salary increase, the non-represented staff get the same increases.

The following are among the non-represented staff:

Superintendent.

Assistant superintendents.

Certificated administrators.

Certificated management.

Classified management.

Preschool instructors (non-represented).

Safety supervisors (classified hourly).

Non-represented hourly (sub classified substitute).

This will cost the district $484,000 from the general fund for non-represented employees.

If approved by the district, this increase will be effective as of July 1, 2024, for all employees on paid status as of that date and in total cost the district $1,457,000.