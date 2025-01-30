Patsy Ayala | From ‘Yes’ to ‘I Do’ at The Big I Do 2025 

“Marriage is one of the most important forms of human interaction, a space where both partners grow, evolve, and meet in the process.” – Virginia Woolf

Romantic, unforgettable and community-driven — The Big I Do is a Valentine’s Day tradition that transforms the city of Santa Clarita into the epicenter of love and celebration. Couples from near and far choose our beautiful city as the place to begin their forever together, drawn to the elegance and warmth of this unique group wedding event.

Complete with live music, stunning décor and a special ceremony, The Big I Do is more than just a wedding. Thanks to the incredible generosity of local vendors, it provides couples the opportunity to say “I do” in a memorable and meaningful way — without the financial stress of a traditional wedding. These local businesses, from florists to caterers, photographers to dressmakers, donate their products and services to create an unforgettable experience.

The Big I Do is part of our international award-winning City Hall Ceremonies program. Santa Clarita is the only city in Los Angeles County where couples can access both marriage licenses and ceremonies all in one place. The program is expertly managed by the city of Santa Clarita’s Clerk’s Office, which also hosts the highly popular weekly “Wedding Wednesdays.” Thanks to these unique offerings, Santa Clarita has become known for turning wedding dreams into a reality, providing couples with a seamless and memorable experience.

This year, The Big I Do wedding is set to be bigger than ever, with exciting new giveaways! Participating couples will have the chance to win amazing prizes. All registered couples who get married at The Big I Do, coming up the evening of Friday, Feb. 14, at the Canyon Country Community Center, will be entered into several drawings. One lucky couple will win custom-made wedding bands. One bride-to-be will have her “say yes to the dress” moment, when she wins the wedding gown of her dreams.

Guys, we didn’t forget about you! Several grooms will be treated to a perfectly fitted suit or tux of their choosing.

Additional giveaways include a stunning headpiece and veil, dance lessons and a limo ride for the big day! With these incredible prizes, The Big I Do is set to be a celebration filled with joy, love and once-in-a-lifetime opportunities for couples in our community.

But that’s not all! Couples and their guests will be treated to a fabulous catered dinner, personalized wedding cakes and delicate floral arrangements. Elegant décor will set the perfect atmosphere, while a live band brings classic wedding tones and professional photographers capture every beautiful moment. To add even more fun, there will be a photo booth and other surprises throughout the day.

If you’ve always dreamed of having an affordable wedding day filled with love, plenty of giveaways and the warmth of community, The Big I Do is the perfect celebration for you. Whether you’re starting your journey together or renewing your vows, this is your chance to be part of something truly unique and memorable. Picture a day full of romance, connection and memories that will last a lifetime.

Are you ready to say “I do” in a way you’ll never forget? Visit SantaClarita.gov/Weddings to learn more and secure your spot in this heartwarming celebration of love and community.

Councilwoman Patsy Ayala is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].