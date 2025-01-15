Rep. Judy Chu urges FEMA to change handling of disaster claims 

By Katabella Roberts

Contributing Writer

Rep. Judy Chu, D-Pasadena, is urging the Federal Emergency Management Agency to change its handling of disaster assistance claims amid the ongoing fires in Southern California, after hearing from residents who were rejected over lack of insurance information.

In an interview on NewsNation’s “The Hill” on Tuesday, Chu, whose district was damaged by the Eaton Fire, said she has been hearing about “frustrations” with FEMA among some of her constituents who have had denied approvals or non-approvals when attempting to file a claim.

President Joe Biden approved a federal major disaster declaration for California last week, allowing federal funding from FEMA to be made available for emergency response costs.

The White House said the assistance can include grants for temporary housing, home repairs, and low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses stemming from the disaster.

Chu insisted that FEMA has enough resources available to help her constituents who have been impacted by the recent blazes.

The lawmaker stated that sometimes applicants may not have all the insurance information they need when filing a claim, which could result in their claims being rejected.

Chu noted that many California residents had been forced to flee their homes and had lost important documents during the fires. She encouraged them to call the agency directly or visit the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center, which opened on Tuesday at Pasadena City College Community Education Center, to request an update on their application.

Asked why FEMA is rejecting the claims because of the lack of information, Chu said, “I think there’s some kind of conclusion that they reach that it is better to proactively say not approved, rather than to say pending.”

“I am actually urging them to change it,” Chu said.

The lawmaker said she had discussed the issue during a phone call with the FEMA administrator on Monday night.

“I think they should change it because, you know, there’s nothing worse after your life has been devastated, you’re not at your home, you’re trying to recover, and then you get a non-approval message in error,” Chu said. “That’s not right.”

FEMA Urges Applicants to Double-Check Claims

Los Angeles County wildfire survivors who received letters stating they have not been approved for assistance have not necessarily been denied assistance, according to a Tuesday FEMA statement.

“It may simply mean that FEMA cannot approve your application with the information submitted so far,” the agency said. “FEMA may need your insurance determination to be finalized in order to continue processing your FEMA application to make sure you are not receiving funding for the same damage twice.”

Other potentially missing documentation may include proof of insurance coverage, settlement of insurance claims or a denial letter from an insurance provider, proof of identity and occupancy or ownership, and proof that the damaged property was the applicant’s primary residence at the time of the disaster.

FEMA also warned applicants to be wary of typos, or missing numbers in their applications, which could result in delays or an initial “not approved” determination letter.

Chu’s comments come as the death toll from the California fires has risen to 25, although officials have warned that number will likely increase in the coming days.

Thousands of homes have been destroyed in the disaster, which began on Jan. 7 when fires broke out across Los Angeles, before spreading further, fueled by severe drought conditions, low humidity, and strong winds.

The cause of the fires remains under investigation and firefighters continue to work to control the flames.

As of Wednesday, the Palisades Fire has burned through 23,713 acres and is 18% contained, while the Eaton Fire has engulfed 14,117 acres and is 35% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The Hurst Fire, which started in Sylmar, has scorched 799 acres and is 97% contained, and the Auto Fire in Ventura County has ignited 61 acres and is 47% contained.