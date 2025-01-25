Robert Lamoureux | Getting your mind into gutter solutions

Question: Robert, I was up on my roof clearing an abundance of leaves, and noticed that the rain gutter was packed with mud and leaves. I am able to get the leaves out, but the mud is caked in there and it is blocking the downspout from a good flow. Is there a way to clear this easily? Seems as though I may have to literally scrape the dried mud out. Hoping you have a quick fix?

– Sam L.

Answer: Sam, unfortunately you will have to either chisel out this mud or soften it somehow, so you can flush it out. I’d maybe try and block the downspout completely, and add just enough water to the dried mud so that it soaks for an hour, and see if you can then scoop it out.

Honestly, this is going to just take patience, time and some elbow grease. For the future, keep up on the gutter cleaning even twice a year if necessary. Sometimes, when you have a lot of trees around, you can end up with more dirt than average, and this happens. I dare say, though, if you clean them out twice a year, you’ll be good to go. Good luck.

