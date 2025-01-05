Roger Ickes | A Tale of Two Letters: Think About It

Re: Both letters to the editor, Dec. 20, from Christopher Lucero and Ron Perry.

First C.L., obvious, your self-satisfied attitude about (R) political efforts. California has been run so badly by the (D) for so long, that “Hurrah!” for the (R) candidates trying to restore more right thinking in Sacramento and L.A. County. What would you have voters do? Throw up their hands and say, “Oh well, nothing we can do to try to have sense in the government”?

It’s long past time for more sense. And maybe Mr. Gavin Newsom will have to make a fool of himself trying to run for Washington before Californians get some sense about what has gone wrong here that needs changing.

As to Rick Barker’s letter about Mike Garcia, Mr. Garcia did such a good job of representing our district that the only thing working against him was the influx of wrong-thinking (D) voters who couldn’t see the forest for the trees in this sorrowfully (D) state, with no prospect that George Whitesides (or Pilar Schiavo for that matter) had any idea how to clean the swamp. And by the way, in our district, where women are conscientious enough to know how to protect themselves from unplanned pregnancy, not by abortion, Mr. Garcia’s stand on pro-life should not have been an issue in the outcome.

Referring to Mr. Perry’s story about Michael Vierra’s salary (as superintendent of the William S. Hart Union High School District), it is sheer governmental waste — speaking of DOGE, coming up — that money desperately needed to fund improvement in our schools should be lost to such wrong thinking at the district. And the same for such waste in all our other school districts. Like when the Saugus Union School District wanted to float more taxpayer burden on the recent ballot. They should have been scratching their No. 2 pencils harder to run the district with less waste.

Roger Ickes

Canyon Country