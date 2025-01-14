Ron Perry | When Fire Strikes

When fire (or earthquake) strikes an area and people are told to evacuate, if there is time, everyone should turn off their water at the main valve outside their house. When a home burns down it will melt the water pipes inside (or they will break off) and water will flow from every open pipe. This in turn will deplete the water supply to fire hydrants!

Help your neighbor, yourself and all of the businesses in our valley. This is something positive that we can do proactively!

Also don’t forget to turn off the gas line if time permits. You ought to be able both of these things within one minute if you prepare ahead of time.

Know where the turnoff valves are, know what you need to turn them off and take a large wrench with you.

Ron Perry

Canyon Country