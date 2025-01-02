SCAA to host Virginia Kamhi pastel demo  

News release

The community is invited on Jan. 20 as the Santa Clarita Artists Association’s monthly meeting features a pastel demo by Virginia Kamhi.

The event runs 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Barnes and Noble, 23630 Valencia Blvd., Valencia.

A graduate of UC Santa Barbara, Kamhi has her master’s in fine art painting from the Academy of Art University. She has studied with many eminent artists. Although she works in other media, pastels are her passion because of their tactile quality and unique ability to paint the visual poetry that nourishes her soul, according to an SCAA news release.

She loves to hike in the local mountains and observe the essence of the sunlight, the complexity of form in the landscape, the interaction of light and shadow, the release said.

Kamhi is a member of the Pastel Society of America, The Pastel Society of the West Coast, The California Art Club, the Santa Barbara Art Association, SCAPE, Pastel Society of the Gold Coast and the Westlake Village Art Guild. Her work has been juried into numerous local, national and international shows and has received many awards.

“Art is my place of calm amidst the chaos of the world around me. Through pastels, I give voice to the inner peace I find in the tranquility of nature,” she said in the release.

For more information about SCAA and the SCAA Gallery, visit santaclaritaartists.org.

