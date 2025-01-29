SCV Jewish Community and Friends set to host celebration of Israel 

The Santa Clarita Valley Jewish Community and Friends committee is scheduled to host a festival in celebration of Israel on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event is set to take place at The Centre, located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, and will offer vendors, kosher food trucks, raffle prizes and children’s activities such as face painting, arts and crafts, a bounce house, and an obstacle course.

Rania Dean, Nick Matau and Dan Gold will be speakers at the celebration and will have two speaker panels that attendees can watch, one starting at 11:30 a.m. and the second at 1:30 p.m. There will also be a Krav Maga demo at 1 p.m.

The event costs $5 per person to attend and raffle tickets can be purchased at the event.

To purchase tickets, visit www.templebethami.org/israelfest.html.