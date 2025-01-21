SUSD set to approve construction extension on James Foster Elementary building  

The Saugus Union School District governing board is set at Tuesday’s meeting to approve an extension on the construction window for the new two-story classroom building at James Foster Elementary School and expand the project services to include new fencing around the school, concrete and paving repairs at the front of the school to correct drainage issues, and shade structures in the play area.

After breaking ground on the two-story classroom building at James Foster Elementary last year in January, the original expected completion time was spring 2025, according to a previous Signal report. It is now expected to be finished in the summer of this year.

According to the report on the meeting agenda, the extension is being requested due to unforeseen events.

“Due to unforeseen events during the course of this project, the timeline has been extended,” the staff report said. “Additional inspection services are required, and the expanded scope necessitates extending inspection services and additional coordination with (consultant) NV5 for special testing and inspections, as required by the Division of the State Architect, for the James Foster New Two-Story Classroom Building.”

The building is set to feature 12 classrooms, a flex science lab, and a new playground with a basketball court and other marked activities.

The original contract was approved by the governing board in February 2023 for 1,056 hours of project inspection over a six-month period at $104 per hour, totaling $109,824.

The extension will be for 1,631 hours over a 12-month period at $120 per hour, costing an additional $195,720, revising the contract total to $305,544. It is being paid by developer fees.