Trump: US breaking down after New Year’s Day attacks 

By Katabella Roberts

Contributing Writer

President-elect Donald Trump has condemned what he described as “virtually nonexistent leadership” and open border policies in the United States following the deadly attack in New Orleans on New Year’s Day.

The Republican made the comments in a statement on Truth Social as police continue to probe the deadly incident, which killed 15 people and injured around 30 more.

Trump said the United States is “a disaster” and a “laughing stock all over the world.”

“This is what happens when you have open borders, with weak, ineffective, and virtually nonexistent leadership,” the incoming U.S. leader wrote.

Trump further claimed that the federal government and Democrats have “spent all of their waking hours unlawfully attacking” him instead of “focusing on protecting Americans from the outside and inside violent SCUM that has infiltrated all aspects of our government, and our nation itself.”

He urged the CIA to “get involved, NOW, before it is too late.”

“The USA is breaking down – A violent erosion of safety, national security, and democracy is taking place all across our nation,” Trump wrote. “Only strength and powerful leadership will stop it.”

Trump, who is set to take office in just weeks, signed off the post with, “Make America great again.”

Police have identified the suspect in the New Orleans attack as 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar and are currently probing his possible associations and affiliations with terrorist organizations.

Jabbar drove a vehicle into crowds that had gathered on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter of New Orleans at approximately 3:15 a.m. local time on New Year’s Day. Police say an ISIS flag was attached to his truck at the time of the attack.

Jabbar, a U.S. citizen from Texas, was struck by bullets fired by police and died at the scene.

Tesla Cybertruck Explodes Outside Trump Hotel

Police said they are also investigating whether an explosion outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas was terror-related.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill told reporters that a Tesla Cybertruck arrived in the city at around 7:30 a.m. and drove up and down Las Vegas Boulevard for roughly an hour before pulling into the valet area of the Trump Hotel.

Shortly after, an explosion occurred that injured seven people, McMahill said. Two of the individuals who were hospitalized following the explosion have since been released, and the other victims suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the Tesla was found dead inside the vehicle alongside gasoline tanks, camping fuel, and large firework mortars, McMahill said.

Police have not yet identified the suspect in that attack.

President Joe Biden said in an address on Wednesday that the White House is tracking both incidents.

In the meantime, Biden told the U.S. attorney general, FBI director, secretary of Homeland Security, head of the National Counterintelligence Terrorism Center, and intelligence community to work “intensively” on probing the New Orleans attack.

Biden said he has also directed his administration to ensure that “every resource is made available to federal, state, and local law enforcement” to complete the investigation quickly and ensure there is “no remaining threat to the American people.”