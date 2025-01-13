Valencia girls’ basketball extends league winning streak to five 

Valencia girls’ basketball continued its strong run of form Friday on the road at Golden Valley.

The Vikings won their seventh game in eight with a 60-18 win over the Grizzlies, led by the prolific duo of junior Cara McKell and freshman Kamilla Basyrova.

Basyrova had a game-high 23 points with four assists while McKell had 22 points to affirm at least second place in the Foothill League for the Vikings (17-3, 5-1) heading into the second half of the campaign. Sophomore Keira McLaughlin added seven points, five rebounds and three assists.

“We always talk about, every game, just playing to our standards, regardless of the opponent,” said Valencia head coach Jared Honig. “So, I thought we did generally a good job of that, even in the fourth quarter when we didn’t really score quite as much, they were trying to do what we’re doing.

Golden Valley forward Krysta Ezenwa (12) goes up for a rebound during the third quarter of Friday’s game against Valencia at Golden Valley High School on Jan. 10. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

It’s the second win in a row for the Vikings after losing to Chaminade in non-league action in their first game after the new year. Valencia has responded to each of its three losses this year with wins.

Most of the damage for the Vikings on Friday came in the first three quarters. Honig sat his starters for the entire fourth after the result was all but guaranteed, allowing some of the younger players to get some time on the court.

“Everyone gets to play, get involved,” McKell said. “I mean, that’s what basketball is for, have fun with everyone.”

The Vikings have now won five straight in league play after falling in their first contest of the year to Hart, leaders of the league at 5-0.

Valencia guard Mimi Rabadi (25) dribbles the ball against Golden Valley guard Charmaine Tabucbuc (5) during the third quarter of Friday’s game at Golden Valley High School on Jan. 10. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Leading by nearly 30 at the half, the Vikings extended that to almost 40 in the third quarter. Basyrova caught fire in that frame, hitting 3-pointers on three straight possessions and four total. She had five overall.

“They switched from their man-to-man defense to a 1-2-2 zone there,” Honig said, “so we ran our zone set and, I mean, if Kamilla is open, she’s generally knocking it down, especially when she’s feeling confident like that.”

McKell, who reached 1,000 career points earlier this season, said hitting that mark so early in the year has given her even more confidence.

“I think it’s given me the confidence to show that I can play and that I can lead the team in different ways,” McKell said.

Valencia forward Isabella Dumas (21) looks for an opening against Golden Valley forward Nia Edwards (30) during the third quarter of Friday’s game at Golden Valley High School on Jan. 10. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Sophomore Krysta Ezenwa led Golden Valley (5-12, 0-5) with seven points in limited action after getting into early foul trouble. Senior Janice Orantes added six points.

Grizzlies’ first-year head coach Ronald Allen, a former G League player, said it’s been a trying year with so many young players, but he’s liking the fight that they are showing in every game.

“We’re not trying to play the score right now; we’re trying to play the game,” Allen said, adding that Valencia and Hart are the two best teams he’s seen this season. “Valencia has some really, really good players, and I was happy with the way our girls actually competed. Win, lose or draw, no matter what the score is, no matter if the ball is going in or not, I was happy with the way our girls competed.”

Allen said it should be a different Golden Valley team in the coming years with Ezenwa and freshman Morgan Mendenhall continuing to learn and grow.

Golden Valley guard Charmaine Tabucbuc (5) goes up for a shot against Valencia during the fourth quarter of Friday’s game at Golden Valley High School on Jan. 10. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

The Grizzlies are set to travel to West Ranch on Tuesday.

Valencia is off on Tuesday as the Vikings have the final league bye in the first half of the season. They return to league action on Friday when they get ready for a much-anticipated rematch with Hart, but this one at home.

“I think we’re just continuing to get better,” said Honig, who is planning to see Hart host Canyon on Tuesday. “We’re a pretty young team, so, I mean, we’ve been doing great with that youth. But over the season, we’ve got better, and I think we’re ready for the second half of the league.”

Valencia forward Cayden Senegal (31) passes the ball against Golden Valley defense during the third quarter of Friday’s game at Golden Valley High School on Jan. 10. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Here’s what else happened in girls’ basketball action in the Foothill League on Friday:

Hart 61, West Ranch 20: The Hart Hawks (14-5, 5-0) kept their grip atop the league with a 61-20 win on the road at West Ranch (8-10, 1-4).

Morgan Mack had 23 points, Andrea Aina had 21 and Faith Purvoy had nine to help the Hawks to victory.

Canyon 82, Castaic 26: The Canyon Cowboys (10-10, 4-1) shook off a three-game losing streak with an 82-26 home win over Castaic (5-10, 1-4).

Lanie Rafkind led the way for Canyon with 18 points. Darby Dunn had a double-double with 14 points and 14 assists, as did Jazmin Williams with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Shannen Wilson had 14 points and eight rebounds.