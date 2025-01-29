‘Zonta Young Women in Leadership Award’ applications available 

News release

Applications for the 2025 Zonta Young Women in Leadership Award are now available from the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley

The applications are available by visiting the organization’s website at www.scvzonta.org/zonta-young-women-in-leadership-award.

The goal of the Zonta Young Women in Leadership Award is to encourage young women to participate in leadership positions by recognizing a young woman’s commitment to the volunteer sector, evidence of volunteer leadership achievements and dedication to building a better world for women in girls, according to a news release from the nonprofit.

Applicants are asked to reflect on their voluntary commitment to their school and to their community and the problems limiting the empowerment of women in their own country and worldwide. The Zonta Young Women in Leadership Award looks to the young women of today to be the leaders of tomorrow, the release said.

Applications are due by Feb. 24. The preferred format for submission is electronic submission in PDF format to [email protected]. Applicants aged 16-19 on April 1 each year, studying at a secondary school, college or university in a Zonta district (or who are studying elsewhere but are citizens of a Zonta country at the time of application) are eligible to apply.

The application process must start with a Zonta club and applicants may use the Club Locator on the Zonta International website, www.zonta.org, to locate the nearest Zonta club.



The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley was established locally to advance the status of women in 1974 and recently celebrated their 50th anniversary of empowering women. The Zonta Young Women in Leadership Award is one of many programs for women and girls sponsored by the Zonta Club of SCV. This award (also formerly known as the Young Women in Public Affairs Award) is funded by contributions to the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley Foundation. Over the past 20 years, the Zonta Club of SCV has provided over $35,000 in awards to young women through this award. To learn more about the Zonta Club of SCV, visit www.scvzonta.org.