11 dead in Kentucky flooding as another storm approaches 

By Chase Smith

Contributing Writer

The death toll from severe flooding in Kentucky has risen to 11 as emergency responders continue search and rescue operations across the state.

Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed the updated fatality count during a briefing on Monday, warning that an incoming winter storm could further complicate recovery efforts.

“We are still in the search-and-rescue phase as this deadly storm system continues to affect much of our commonwealth,” Beshear said in a Monday statement. “Please continue to stay safe and check in on any vulnerable family members, friends, and neighbors.”

Fatalities include motor vehicle-related deaths in Hart and Nelson counties and floodwater-related deaths in Clay, Hart, Pike, Washington, Hardin, and Floyd counties. The governor noted that while water levels are beginning to recede in some areas, many communities remain at risk.

The historic flooding, triggered by daily rainfall records in five Kentucky cities — Frankfort, Paducah, Bowling Green, London, and Jackson — has left many areas submerged. More than 300 roads remain closed, including 344 state highway shutdowns because of flooding, 14 caused by mudslides, and three by rockslides.

Emergency responders, assisted by federal urban search and rescue teams from Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee, have conducted more than 1,000 rescues across the state since the flooding began. The Kentucky National Guard has deployed 175 soldiers and airmen, with additional aviation crews arriving from Indiana and Tennessee.

As of Monday morning, about 14,000 Kentuckians were without power. Additionally, 17,245 customers lacked drinking water, while another 28,070 were under boil-water advisories. Seven wastewater systems are inoperable, and dozens more are under limited operation.

The state’s transportation department crews are working to clear debris, assess infrastructure damage, and prepare for freezing temperatures that could worsen conditions.

A storm forecast for Tuesday night is expected to bring 2 to 6 inches of snow across Kentucky, with the heaviest accumulation in the western part of the state.

The National Weather Service predicted that a powerful arctic air mass will bring record cold to much of the central and eastern United States by midweek, with wind chills as low as minus 60°F in parts of the northern Plains. As temperatures drop, freezing water on roads becomes a concern.

The extreme cold will extend into the southern Plains and Midwest, keeping temperatures below freezing in many areas, including parts of Texas and Oklahoma. Officials warn of hazardous travel conditions and urge residents to take precautions against frostbite and hypothermia.

“Water that’s out there — we still have a lot — can freeze. We’re going to see black ice in different places during both the days and the nights,” Beshear said. “And remember, the extra snow we’re going to get, it’s going to be a challenge for our transportation crews. They’re out there, they’re working hard.”

The storm system that caused the flooding also led to widespread severe weather across the Southeast, including tornado watches in Florida and Georgia. In Atlanta, a large tree fell on a home early on Sunday, killing one person, according to local fire officials.

Kentucky State Police reported that it had answered more than 6,600 emergency calls since Saturday, including numerous water rescues and welfare checks.

At least 12 emergency shelters have been opened across the state. Additionally, four Kentucky state parks are accommodating 143 evacuees, with more rooms available as needed, according to the governor.

Beshear planned to visit Pikeville on Monday afternoon to assess the damage firsthand and meet with affected families. President Donald Trump declared an emergency disaster for Kentucky on Saturday.

The governor has established the Team Kentucky Storm Relief Fund to assist those affected.

“Those who can, please donate to the Team Kentucky Storm Relief Fund,” he said. “The first use of this fund is always to pay for funerals so that families don’t have to wait around for reimbursement. They’re already going through enough.”