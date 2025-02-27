‘A Couple of Blaguards’ coming to Old Town Newhall  

News release

“A Couple of Blaguards,” the rollicking springboard for Frank McCourt’s Pulitzer Prize-winning memoir “Angela’s Ashes,” is coming to The Main in Old Town Newhall for a two-weekend run starting March 14.

The play is presented by The Tavern Brawlers, the creative team behind “Harold and Maude,” “Puffs,” and last fall’s sold-out comedy “Steve Martin’s ‘The Underpants,’” according to a news release from the group.

“Blaguards” recounts the trials of young Frank and his brother Malachy in poverty-stricken Limerick, Ireland, in the 1930s, leading to their misadventures after World War II in Brooklyn, New York, where the young men apply the lessons of their hardscrabble Irish past.

“This rowdy, poignant two-man revue, flavored with Irish tunes, is our charming rogues’ unforgettable story of immigration, triumph over hardship and the bittersweet love among family,” the news release said.

“A Couple of Blaguards” is written by Frank and Malachy McCourt, directed by Marlowe and Calliope Weisman, and stars Chris Loprete and Fox Carney. It is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French Inc., with support from Eclipse Theatre LA and Old Town Newhall’s own Maginn’s Irish Pub, which will host preview scenes of the show at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 5.

Performances are scheduled 8 p.m. March 14, 15, 21 and 22, and 2 p.m. March 16 and 23. The Main is located at 24266 Main St., Old Town Newhall. Tickets ($22 general admission, $20 students and seniors) available at Blaguards.Eventbrite.com.