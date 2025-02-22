Arthur Saginian | Trump vis a vis Jesus

When some people speak of President Donald Trump, they use terms like “polarizing” and “divisive.” Perhaps he is, and I myself have no problem with that. Nobody can please everyone no matter what they say or do. But any Christian who has read the Gospels might remember the words of instruction and warning He gave His apostles before sending them in twos to spread the Word. The following two passages, by the way, are my favorite “Jesus sayings.”

In the Gospel according to Matthew (Matt 10:34-36), Jesus said, “Do not suppose that I have come to bring peace to the earth. I did not come to bring peace, but a sword. For I have come to turn a man against his father, a daughter against her mother, a daughter-in-law against her mother-in-law — a man’s enemies will be the members of his own household.”

And then again in Luke (Luke 12:51-53) He says, “Do you think I came to bring peace on earth? No, I tell you, but division. From now on there will be five in one family divided against each other, three against two and two against three. They will be divided, father against son and son against father, mother against daughter and daughter against mother, mother-in-law against daughter-in-law and daughter-in-law against mother-in-law.”

So, is Trump the “Second Coming”? Hardly — the hair is all wrong. What I think is noteworthy, though, is that both men seem to have something in common — ushers of radical course corrections. A lot of us will be for it and a lot of us will be against it. Those against it tried to kill Trump. They succeeded in killing Jesus. Just saying …

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita