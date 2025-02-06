Black History Month student art show set for Feb. 26  

The fourth annual Black History Month student art show is scheduled Feb. 26 at the William S. Hart Union High School District Administration Center.

This art show is an opportunity for students across the Hart district to showcase their artwork through various mediums. Students are given a chance to present their artwork, title of the piece and a short description on the microphone as well, according to Debbie Dunn, communications coordinator for the Hart district.

Attendees will have the chance to see dance routines, music pieces, paintings and more.

The event, scheduled to start at 6 p.m., is free to the public.

For any interested students, the deadline for submissions is Feb. 14 and can be any form of art in any medium style. The online entry form can be found at tinyurl.com/5a7bfshd.

After the art show, each art piece is sent to the office of Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, and then presented at the city of Santa Clarita’s Youth Art Showcase on March 15.