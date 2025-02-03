CalArts’ Alumnus Grab Nods this Award Season 

It’s time for the creative community in Southern California to don their red-carpet gowns and tuxedos and strut their stuff during the annual Hollywood Award season.

Hollywood Award season serves as a platform for recognizing the work of many of our artistic Santa Clarita Valley neighbors who work in “the biz.”

For the city of Santa Clarita, the entertainment industry is important to the city economy with an estimated economic impact of more than $30 million annually, according to the city of Santa Clarita Film Office.

Films, television, commercials, music videos and more can be found shooting at locations and stages throughout the SCV, home to nearly 60 soundstages, several production facilities and half a dozen movie ranches.

CalArtians Nab Nods

Artists with ties to California Institute of the Arts in Valencia have captured several award nominations this season.

James Mangold (Film/Video BFA ‘85) has earned several nods from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences for his work on the Bob Dylan biopic “A Complete Unknown,” including Best Picture with fellow producers Fred Berger and Alex Heineman.

Mangold was also nominated in the Directing and the Writing (Adapted Screenplay) categories, sharing the latter with Jay Cocks.

Chris Sanders (Film/Video BFA ‘84) earned his fourth Academy Award nomination with “The Wild Robot,” which competes in the Animated Feature Film category. Sanders shares the nomination with fellow producer Jeff Hermann. Sanders directed and co-wrote the film with Peter Brown.

“The Wild Robot” was also nominated for Best Motion Picture – Animated at the 82nd annual Golden Globes, but did not win.

The Recording Academy announced two CalArtians were nominated for awards.

Nominated for Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance is John Luther Adams’ (Music BFA ‘73) “Waves & Particles,” featuring the JACK Quartet.

Adams previously won Best Contemporary Classical Composition at the 58th annual Grammy Awards for “Become Ocean,” which also earned him the Pulitzer Prize in Music in 2014.

Up for Best Jazz Vocal Album is 2022 CalArts honorary degree recipient esperanza spalding and Milton Nascimento for their joint record Milton + esperanza.

Golden Globes Awards

The 82nd Golden Globes kicked off the year on Jan. 5 with its star-studded bash held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Presented by the Golden Globe Foundation, an organization representing international journalists who report on the American entertainment industry, the Golden Globes are awarded for excellence in both international film and television.

The awards, presented across 27 categories, kicked off awards season and are considered a harbinger of what is likely to be nominated in the current award season.

The 2025 Golden Globes spread the awards around to 16 different productions but tapped the movie musical “Emilia Perez” and TV’s Japan-centered epic “Shogun” as the night’s “big winners.”

The Oscars

The 97th Oscars, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, will air Sunday, March 2 at 4 p.m. on ABC. The awards show will also stream live on Hulu.

First time Oscar master of ceremonies Conan O’Brien will host the show that will be held at the Dolby Theatre.

There are 23 Oscar categories which include 10 nominees for best picture including: “Anora,” “The Brutalist,” “A Complete Unknown,” “Conclave,” “Dune: Part Two,” “Emilia Pérez,” “I’m Still Here,” “Nickel Boys,” “The Substance” and “Wicked.”

The most nominations have been captured by “Emilia Pérez” with 13; “The Brutalist” and “Wicked” each nabbed 10 nominations.

Screen Actors Guild Awards

The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, honoring the best achievements in film and television performances for the year 2024, will be presented on Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Shrine Auditorium.

Actress Kristen Bell will serve as host for the awards that are presented to SAG-AFTRA, the actors’ union. The show can be seen on Netflix.

In addition to the 10 categories for individual acting achievement, the SAG Awards also include awards for ensemble casts, including stunt performers.

Ensemble cast nominations:

Cast in a Motion Picture: “Wicked,” “A Complete Unknown,” “Anora,” “Conclave” and “Emilia Pérez.”

Ensemble in a Television Drama Series: “Bridgerton,” “The Day of the Jackal,” “The Diplomat,” “Slow Horses” and “Shōgun.”

Ensemble in a Comedy Series: “Abbott Elementary,” “The Bear,” “Hacks,” “Only Murders in the Building” and “Shrinking.”

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture: “Deadpool & Wolverine,” “Dunne: Part Two,” “The Fall Guy,” “Gladiator II” and “Wicked.”

Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series: “The Boys,” “Fallout,” “House of The Dragon,” “The Penguin” and “Shōgun.”

The Grammys

www.grammy.com

Comedian Trevor Noah will return as master of ceremonies of the 67th Annual Grammy Awards for the fifth consecutive year. The Grammys will be held at Crypto.com Arena Sunday, Feb. 2 at 5 p.m. on CBS.

Confirmed performers will include: Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli xcx, Doechii, RAYE, Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira and Teddy Swims.

The Grammys are presented by the Recording Academy to recognize excellence in the recording arts and sciences. There are 94 categories in the Grammys, but not every category is presented during the live television broadcast.

Directors Guild of America Awards

www.dga.org/Awards/Annual

The 77th Directors Guild of America Awards, honoring the outstanding directorial achievement in feature films, documentary, television and commercials of 2024, will be presented on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

Ang Lee will receive the DGA Lifetime Achievement Award during the ceremonies. Lee is known for the films “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” and “Brokeback Mountain,” among others.

No television broadcast is currently planned. 