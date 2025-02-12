Castaic Library closed indefinitely due to plumbing problems 

The Chiquita Canyon Landfill Advisory Committee meeting was postponed Tuesday due to plumbing problems at Castaic Library, according to county officials, who were not able to provide any information regarding the nature of the problem or a timeline for it to be fixed.

“We need to cancel tonight’s meeting because the Castaic library is closed to the public due to unexpected plumbing repair work,” read an email sent Tuesday morning by Bob Lewis, president of the advisory group.

The advisory body meets monthly to discuss concerns stemming from Chiquita Canyon Landfill, which have been impacting nearby residents for more than 18 months. The landfill announced its abrupt closure on Dec. 31, with thousands of residents now looking to federal court for relief from the health impacts they blame on the landfill’s problems.

The group’s bylaws require an in-person meeting, so the meeting is expected to be continued to next month, Lewis added.

Kerjon Lee, chief of strategic communications at L.A. County Public Works, confirmed the cancellation Tuesday afternoon but did not have any information regarding the nature of the problem or when the facility might be reopened.

A call to the library Tuesday resulted only in a recorded message announcing the library is closed “due to special circumstances or a holiday.”

The next meeting for the CCLAC is scheduled to happen at 6 p.m. March 11 at the community room in the Castaic Library.