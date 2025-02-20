Ethics in AI: Navigating the Challenges and Opportunities 

The rise of modern artificial intelligence has paved the way for many industries. It can aid businesses in finance, doctors and nurses in healthcare, technicians in automotive industries, and those who work in manufacturing and customer service. The applications of AI in the modern world seem almost endless, especially considering how quickly it has been integrated into daily life.

Today, you can find AI in almost every facet of your life. It’s integrated into your internet browser on your desktop computer, in the technology on your cell phone, and even in smart applications across devices. Smart assistants like Alexa and Siri have become household staples, providing convenience and ease in managing day-to-day tasks. Streaming platforms use AI to recommend movies and shows tailored to their user’s preferences, enhancing the user experience.

AI can do everything from help you schedule appointments, remind you to look up certain pieces of information, and even help you create an AI girlfriend. However, for all the positive things AI can do, there may be just as many negatives presented.

The Ethicality of Artificial Intelligence is Twofold

Depending on who one asks, two schools of thought surround artificial intelligence. The first is that artificial intelligence can be a tool for good and should, therefore, be utilized in modern technology to benefit the world. The second is that artificial intelligence can only be used to harm society and should be limited to a certain number of fields.

Both schools of thought can be viewed independently and examined for their positives and negatives, depending on what exactly is being done with the technology. While some might profess that AI is too useful to ignore, especially in advancements in science and medicine, others might argue that AI is destructive to the environment and the livelihoods of the individuals whose jobs it is eliminating.

One must examine artificial intelligence’s benefits and disadvantages to understand each thought process.

The Benefits Can Be Astounding

Artificial intelligence has already proven its remarkable usefulness in a wide variety of fields.

When used in medicine, AI has shown to be capable of detecting cancer earlier than traditional methods have been capable of. In finance, it can sort through massive amounts of data and compile it in ways and at speeds humans could never achieve. Advanced artificial intelligence has even served scientists through the use of algorithms, wherein data can be inputted, analyzed, and compiled within hours of a project’s inception. Historians are even using it to analyze ancient texts through advanced neural learning, while marine biologists have utilized its technology to decode whale language.

Perhaps the most astonishing development in artificial intelligence has been its use in curbing loneliness worldwide, especially in the aftermath of the pandemic. AI’s implications for helping users connect, even on an artificial level, have prevented people from suffering the effects of loneliness and even saved lives through its use in therapy settings.

Additionally, AI-powered mental health platforms, including chatbots or guided therapy applications, have become increasingly popular. They offer accessible support to those who may not have had the means or the opportunity to seek professional help otherwise.

The Downsides Can Be Problematic

However, for the many benefits AI has offered, it has come with its share of potential problems, as well.

Advances in artificial intelligence have created issues in the field of automation. Commonly menial tasks that humans previously performed are now being replaced by AI. Fears that this could result in job loss have run rampant, especially as AI has shown to be capable of sorting data even faster than humans.

The world of the creative arts has also been affected by the rise of AI. Last year, voiceover actors and actors who have appeared in films worked alongside SAG-AFTRA to sue companies that were using their voices and likenesses without their consent.

Artificial intelligence has also affected the visual arts. Many programs are trained on data sets that artists may or may not have previously opted into and create imagery and videos based on that data.

Alongside concerns about job loss are concerns about the proliferation of misinformation. Advanced artificial intelligence programs can generate deepfakes, wherein people are made to say or do things they are not doing. This technology can stir controversy surrounding public figures and cause problems in the lives of ordinary people when their likenesses are used for things outside their control or consent.

Academia and the workplace have also had to address the proliferation of artificial intelligence, which has led to further discussions about what is plagiarism and what is not, as well as the transparency of the use of artificial intelligence in business.

Addressing the Concerns of Artificial Intelligence

Regardless of artificial intelligence’s implications and whether it is viewed as good or bad, the technology is here to stay. However, that does not mean that conversations about artificial intelligence and its uses cannot be approached by everyday people, corporations, and even government entities.

Addressing artificial intelligence concerns in the workplace, science and medicine, and even the arts is essential, especially as AI becomes more integrated into daily life.

One of the most critical aspects of using artificial intelligence is realizing where its data is coming from and how the technology that fuels it affects the industries it is primarily used in and the environment. Sustainability practices in AI development must also be prioritized to reduce environmental impact, such as lessening energy consumption in data centers and encouraging ethical sourcing of materials used to manufacture AI-related products.

Another important consideration is how consent is addressed when using AI. Users of AI platforms should also note the legalities surrounding the use of deepfake technology and the likenesses of individuals who are often used without permission.

Ultimately, the conversation around artificial intelligence must continue, especially as the technology and its implications for widespread use advance every day. It is always important to note where information or data is coming from, how it is being used, and what effects it will have on the people who consume it.

DISCLAIMER: No part of the article was written by The Signal editorial staff.