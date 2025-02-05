Harry Thy | DEI Remarks Uncaring

On Jan. 29, a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter collided with an American Airlines commuter jet while it was landing at Reagan National Airport near Washington, D.C. Prior to the crash, the Black Hawk was given instructions to veer behind the commuter jet. When the Black Hawk either turned the wrong way or did not follow the instructions, a midair collision occurred. Sixty-seven lives were lost and the lives of many families were altered forever.

(The next) morning on TV news, President Donald Trump made a statement (implying) the Democrats and diversity, equity and inclusion (could be to blame) for the crash. He used the incident as a political baseball bat to swipe at Democrats and the DEI program.

What kind of uncaring animal have we as a nation placed in the highest office in our land?

Harry Thy

Valencia