Henry Mayo to host annual Home Tour Fashion Show on Feb. 20 

Strutting for health care, the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation is hosting its annual Home Tour Fashion Show on Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.

The boutique will open at 11 a.m., followed by a lunch at noon, and all proceeds will go toward the Roberta G. Veloz Cardiovascular Center.

The center aims to combat heart disease, which is the No. 1 killer in the United States, “through minimally invasive interventions to open heart surgery and cardiac rehabilitation,” according to the center’s website.

For $100 a ticket, which includes a gourmet meal and a fashion show, attendees will support a life-saving cause for those who are in need of cardiovascular care.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit tinyurl.com/2369adsj.