Henry Mayo to host annual Home Tour Fashion Show on Feb. 20 

Joyce Carson, left, ande Laura Kirchhoff examine fashions on display in the boutique during the Home Tour League Fashion Show Luncheon held at The Oaks Club at Valencia in Stevenson Ranch on Tuesday, 032823. Dan Watson/The Signal
Strutting for health care, the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation is hosting its annual Home Tour Fashion Show on Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.  

The boutique will open at 11 a.m., followed by a lunch at noon, and all proceeds will go toward the Roberta G. Veloz Cardiovascular Center. 

The center aims to combat heart disease, which is the No. 1 killer in the United States, “through minimally invasive interventions to open heart surgery and cardiac rehabilitation,” according to the center’s website

For $100 a ticket, which includes a gourmet meal and a fashion show, attendees will support a life-saving cause for those who are in need of cardiovascular care. 

For more information or to buy tickets, visit tinyurl.com/2369adsj

Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].

