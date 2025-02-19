Layoffs hit FEMA, other agencies  

By Zachary Stieber

Contributing Writer

The federal government layoffs have expanded to additional agencies, according to a new internal letter and government officials, after President Donald Trump ordered agencies to make plans to reduce the government workforce.

About 400 U.S. Department of Homeland Security personnel have been fired, a DHS spokesperson wrote in an email on Tuesday.

That includes more than 200 personnel at the Federal Emergency Management Agency, over 130 employees at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and several dozen workers at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

CISA declined to comment. The other two agencies did not return requests for comment by publication time.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, we are making sweeping cuts and reform across the federal government to eliminate egregious waste and incompetence that has been happening for decades at the expense of the American taxpayer,” the DHS spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the cuts would result in roughly $50 million in savings at DHS, which had about 222,500 workers as of 2024, according to the Department of Government Efficiency.

“DHS component leads identified non-mission-critical personnel in probationary status. We are actively identifying other wasteful positions and offices that do not fulfill DHS’ mission,” the spokesperson said.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., which monitors banks nationwide and backstops bank deposits via its insurance fund, terminated some workers on Monday evening, staffers were informed on Tuesday.

An internal email said the agency had “separated certain probationary employees.”

Exactly how many employees were fired was unclear. DOGE says there were more than 500 employees at the agency, which has about 6,000 total workers, who had been there for less than one year.

About 217,000 federal employees had been with the government for less than one year as of March 2024, the last month for which data were available. The full-time government workforce at the time was about 2.3 million.

Typically, probationary employees in the federal government have been there for one or two years, and enjoy fewer protections than longer-term workers.

The recent terminations occurred after the administration fired thousands of workers, including employees of the Environmental Protection Agency, the National Institutes of Health, and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Trump recently ordered the heads of agencies to “promptly undertake preparations to initiate large-scale reductions in force.” The leaders were also directed to work with DOGE on hiring plans that limited the filling of vacancies.

Some lawmakers have criticized the dismissals, including Monday’s confirmation that the Federal Aviation Administration let go several hundred employees.

“Staff [at the FAA] is already stretched thin,” Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nevada, wrote on the social media platform X. “These firings will make a bad situation worse and put the safety of all users in the national airspace at risk.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a Monday post on X that the terminations would not affect the FAA’s operational integrity.

“No air traffic controllers nor any professionals who perform safety critical functions were terminated,” she wrote.

Officials with the Office of Personnel Management, during meetings with officials from other agencies on Feb. 13, recommended the agencies fire probationary employees, a source familiar with the meetings said.

NASA declined to say on Tuesday whether it has laid off any workers.

“NASA is complying with the guidance and direction provided by OPM. It’s premature to discuss the impact to our agency, at this time,” a spokesperson wrote in an email.

Another approximately 75,000 workers accepted buyouts offered by the Trump administration. The buyout program, which has since closed, offered pay and benefits until the end of September while the employees look for other jobs.

Tom Ozimek and Reuters contributed to this report.