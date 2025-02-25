MSNBC cancels Joy Reid’s show 

By Tom Ozimek

Contributing Writer

MSNBC’s prime-time lineup is facing a shake-up as Joy Reid exits the network, according to a Monday memo from MSNBC President Rebecca Kutler.

This week’s final episode of “TheReidOut” marks the conclusion of Reid’s four-year tenure as a political analyst and anchor at the network.

Reid’s namesake show has been a part of MSNBC’s prime-time schedule since 2020. Airing at 7 p.m. ET, the hourlong program features interviews with politicians and prominent voices in current affairs.

“Joy Reid is leaving the network and we thank her for her countless contributions over the years,” Kutler wrote in the memo. “Her work has been recognized with several esteemed honors, including most recently, the 2025 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding News Series.”

Kutler also noted that the 7 p.m. slot will feature rotating anchors until a new program — hosted by Symone Sanders Townsend, Michael Steele, and Alicia Menendez, the current hosts of “The Weekend” — takes over on weekdays.

Before Kutler’s Monday memo made the cancellation official, speculation swirled over the weekend, with Reid taking to social media to acknowledge the rumors.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone who has reached out with kindness and encouragement, both personally and in these social media streets,” Reid wrote in a message on BlueSky and Instagram early Monday morning just after midnight.

“So very proud of ‘The Reidout’ @joy.msnbc.com team, who are truly family, and all of our supporters and friends. See you tomorrow night at 7, one more time.”

Some expressed disappointment over Reid’s departure.

Outgoing Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison voiced appreciation for Reid.

“Grateful for Joy Reid and her willingness to always provide a forum for voices and candidates often ignored by mainstream media,” he wrote on X. “Can you name another show or host who brought together five Black candidates running for the U.S. Senate?! Thank you, Joy!”

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told The Daily Beast that she is “deeply saddened” that Reid’s show is being canceled.

The news was met with celebrations from others, particularly conservatives.

President Donald Trump, who faced frequent criticism on “TheReidOut,” celebrated her departure in a Truth Social post. He also accused MSNBC of “lying and misrepresentation” and of being a “threat to our democracy.”

MSNBC did not respond to a request for comment on Trump’s remarks.

Media personality Piers Morgan called Reid’s firing “long overdue,” while describing her show as a “race-baiting piece of work on cable news.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

