Paul McGuire | Priorities in Place?

I am sure fellow Signal readers and denizens of L.A. County here in the nether regions of Santa Clarita were, like me, THRILLED to read L.A. Mayor Karen Bass took time off from her African travels to make sure special “red cards” are being made available to our schools thanks to the tireless efforts of her “Office of [Illegal] Immigrant Affairs.” Johnny can’t read but he’s got his red card!

Kudos to the mayor for having her priorities in order instead of spending valuable taxpayer resources on, say, water for fire hydrants.

Four more years!

Paul McGuire

Canyon Country